How does lighting effect your mood?

Waking up with the sun is the way nature intended us to rise in the morning. Our ancestors rose with the sun, hunting and gathering, returning at dusk to eat and sleep, only to do it all again the next day. As hard as it might seem to get up early, you will feel much better for it. As we often migrate to the bathroom first thing, to prepare for the new day, allowing in as much natural light as possible will help you slowly wake in the way nature intended, helping your body clock reset.

Natural light also fights depression. Something as simple as the sun can have such an effect on our mental health and happiness. Notice how everybody is so much happier in summer? Next opportunity you get to take a walk in nature when the sun is out, jump at it. Your body will thank you, and you will feel all the better for it.