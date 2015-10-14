Our bedrooms are the most sumptuous and often luxurious rooms within our homes. They keep us cosy and comfortable at night, and can be areas of rest and respite during the day. Unfortunately, bedrooms are also spaces that tend to accumulate clutter and junk. We often store our extra household bits-and-bobs within our bedrooms, either tucked away in our wardrobes or out of sight under our beds. However, as our sleeping quarters are some of the most important spaces within our homes, it makes sense to keep them tidy and neat. If you are looking to reorganise your bedroom, clean out that clutter, and renew your room, check out some brilliant bedroom storage ideas below.
Whether you have a large and lavish room, or a compact and small space, there are plenty of ways to redesign your bedroom to maximise its efficiency and style. Take a peek at the following images, and refresh your room with confidence and style!
Probably one of the finest ways to create storage within your bedroom without sacrificing floor space, the built-in or incorporated shelf looks stylish, works practically, and is sleek. Here in this example from Designscape Architects, we see a room that is clean, crisp, and yet full of character. The shelves are an ideal area for all of those little knick-knacks, and add interest to the simple white colour scheme. Paired with shutters, white painted floorboards, and white bed linen, this room is gorgeously rustic yet modern.
Often when we want to include storage within our bedrooms we are looking for something minimal and unobtrusive upon the room's décor. Here in this example we see just that. The wardrobes are almost hidden and look fabulously invisible within the sleek and stylish room. The light timber veneer is a great solution, which creates interest and contrast in the space, while also maintaining a spacious and open, airy vibe. Utilising the entire wall, this is definitely enough storage for those with a large and luxurious collection of clothes and accessories.
The first bedroom storage solution we are looking at today is a stylish and opulent space from Interior Desires. This timber robe is built-in to the existing space for a cohesive and effortless look, while the doors are finished with a regal gold that looks beautifully elegant. Storage is often difficult within bedrooms, but this adds a huge amount of space to keep all of your precious accoutrements. Additionally, glass doors have been employed for two of the cupboards, providing a clear view of the shoes within. This creates a feature out of the cabinet's interior, and looks graceful yet full of flair!
If you don't have a huge wardrobe within your room there is no need to fret! You simply need to think 'outside the box' and invest in some stylish bedroom hacks. This example from Kirsty Whyte is a great indication of what can be achieved when one thinks innovatively. The wall hangers are a brilliant idea for a compact or space-poor bedroom, and can offer a large amount of hanging space for those without a typical closet. Better yet, there are plenty of hooks and similar objects that do not require drilling or screwing into the wall, providing solutions for those who rent a home.
If you have the room to add plentiful storage, it is often a good idea to do so. We tend to accumulate bits-and-bobs along the way, and within a few years it is not uncommon to have more items than you have space to store them! Here in this example from Totus, we see a perfectly open and spacious bedroom that has made the most of its huge size to create a dressing room type space. The middle wardrobe functions as a space divider, while the cream colour scheme ensures the room has an airy ambience.
Kid's rooms are notoriously difficult when it comes to providing storage solutions that not only work, but look stylish as well. However, here in this example we are treated to a stunningly refurbished space that makes the most of its size and layout, to add a plethora of different joinery options. Firstly there is a minimal, fitting-free wardrobe to house the clothing, next to a super-functional desk with a corner piece that can be pulled out for extra study room. Moreover, the feature of the bedroom is the bookcase style shelving that embraces a lively and cheerful aesthetic.
Well-built and thoughtful storage solutions are at the heart of a functional and stylish bedroom. A cluttered, chaotic and jumbled bedroom leads to bad sleep, and a messy atmosphere. Here in this example we see the exact opposite. A gorgeous room that has been refurbished with a chic warehouse vibe, and plenty of gorgeous storage options. There is a long linear console style piece of joinery that offers an ideal area for extra bed linen, while the shelving above the bed is perfect for gorgeous ornamentation, and intriguing objet d'art.
