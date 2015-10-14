Our bedrooms are the most sumptuous and often luxurious rooms within our homes. They keep us cosy and comfortable at night, and can be areas of rest and respite during the day. Unfortunately, bedrooms are also spaces that tend to accumulate clutter and junk. We often store our extra household bits-and-bobs within our bedrooms, either tucked away in our wardrobes or out of sight under our beds. However, as our sleeping quarters are some of the most important spaces within our homes, it makes sense to keep them tidy and neat. If you are looking to reorganise your bedroom, clean out that clutter, and renew your room, check out some brilliant bedroom storage ideas below.

Whether you have a large and lavish room, or a compact and small space, there are plenty of ways to redesign your bedroom to maximise its efficiency and style. Take a peek at the following images, and refresh your room with confidence and style!