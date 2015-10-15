Kitchens with personality, style and pizazz!

Kitchens are often a reflection of our own inner attitudes and style. Out of all the interior spaces within a home we often spend a huge amount of time in the kitchen. The kitchen is a gathering point, social space and a functional place to prepare and cook food. As the kitchen is so important it is necessary to ensure it is as practical, efficient and enjoyable to be in as possible.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some truly magnificent cooking areas, from kitchens that 'wow' with utterly sumptuous accessories, to sleek and chic designs. We have selected six of our favourite kitchens that ooze personality and exude character.

Check out the following images, below, and consider redecorating your kitchen with a refreshed style and a little pizazz!