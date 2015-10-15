Kitchens with personality, style and pizazz!

Kitchens are often a reflection of our own inner attitudes and style. Out of all the interior spaces within a home we often spend a huge amount of time in the kitchen. The kitchen is a gathering point, social space and a functional place to prepare and cook food. As the kitchen is so important it is necessary to ensure it is as practical, efficient and enjoyable to be in as possible.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some truly magnificent cooking areas, from kitchens that 'wow' with utterly sumptuous accessories, to sleek and chic designs. We have selected six of our favourite kitchens that ooze personality and exude character.
Check out the following images, below, and consider redecorating your kitchen with a refreshed style and a little pizazz!
This kitchen is simply bursting with refined style and personality! Beautifully designed by Interior Desires, this cooking space oozes appeal and fuses a combination of different styles to create a workable and stylish space. Think traditional joinery interspersed with new contemporary lines. The exhaust hood evokes a sense of sophisticated yesteryear erudition, while the informal dining and eating space features an angular piece of solid marble. This kitchen is perfect for those who wish to enjoy aristocratic old world elegance, with an updated and modern aesthetic.
To add originality and personality to a kitchen consider a bright and interesting splashback. Splashbacks are an excellent way to ensure your kitchen remains fresh and clean, but can also present a gorgeously essential burst of colour too!
This predominantly white kitchen boasts sleek joinery, and fitting free cupboards. Added to this, a light composite stone worktop imparts gloss and shine within the space. However, it is really the cityscape splashback that takes the cake. Injecting contrast as well as a uniqueness, this feature is a standout attention-grabbing element within the room.
Here at homify we absolutely adore cute and charismatic kitchens, and this example is definitely no exception. The joinery is rustic and boasts an utterly gorgeous duck egg blue hue. However, what gives this stunning cooking space a little something extra is the combination of traditional items such as the pot hanging rack, along with high-tech appliances. This ensures space a light, bright and airy room, and would suit a modern or traditional home.
Now this really is a striking cooking zone! Replete with a huge area for preparing the largest of meals, this kitchen is superb. This beautiful space from PTC Kitchens combines the cooking area with the dining space seamlessly. It features an array of high-tech appliances such as a wine chiller, Quooker boiling tap, AEG Teppanyaki plate, Elica star exhaust fan, Falmec extractors, and induction hobs. To add to the sheer opulence of this space, the Silestone worktops add that extra gloss appearance and are low maintenance. Finally, lighting is situated underneath the island, illuminating the space and adding a space age ambience to the overall room.
Some say cleanliness is next to godliness, but in interior design circles, it is often simplicity that is the godly quality to possess! Here in this striking example from Granit Chartered Architects we see a superbly minimalist space that features a 'less is more' approach. Even though the room is simple, with only the essentials added, the room is still highly unique and engaging. The colour scheme is rather monochromatic with white being the predominant hue. This is interspersed with a high gloss black island that adds interest and drama to the space. Finally, the light birch dining table is paired with some colourful chairs that reflect the character of the kitchen, while adding a burst of excitement.
The final kitchen for today is a beautifully homely and welcoming design. Rich in personality and style, this cooking space oozes a sense of liveability, while evoking chic elegance and lavishness. Predominantly styled with a country aesthetic, this room is injected with some luxury pieces such as the chandeliers, and high-tech glossy appliances. This is the kind of kitchen you look forward to coming home to at the end of the day, and relish in its simple yet timeless design.
