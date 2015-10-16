Picture perfect living rooms

These days the humble living room is more than simply a place to rest, revive and relax. Our living rooms and lounges are social hubs for entertaining and often an astute representation of our inner personalities. Whether you enjoy a cosy and snug space or a large and minimal sitting room, you will undoubtedly enjoy a well-designed and comfortable living zone.
As multi-function spaces it is imperative that you plan and execute your living room design with confidence. Luckily the team here at homify are here to help! We have collated six of our favourite living rooms that are truly picture perfect!
Check out the images and examples, below, and get a little inspiration for your next home makeover or renovation.
This space just oozes appeal and style. Full of pizazz, the space boasts a tropical and Caribbean aesthetic, which is seen in the use of '50s prints and frondescent features. Animal prints abound and add value to the black and white theme seen throughout. What is best about this picture perfect room is its ability to keep furniture and décor to a minimum, while still evoking feelings of maximalism. This juxtaposition of styles works beautifully and is a truly outstanding design.
From Meulen Architects comes our second picture perfect living room. This unbelievable space is gorgeously illuminated with an abundance of natural light, while still feeling atmospheric and indulgent. The colour scheme is a mixture of earthy tones and neutral hues, matched with contrasting dominant blacks and greys. The lounge is situated within a void space, meaning it has a double height ceiling space, adding to the airiness of the entire room. A high-tech space, the area comes complete with built-in televisions and audio visual equipment. Additionally, to ensure the room feels warm and welcoming, an open stone-burner is situated behind the seating space.
This interior space is bright, lively and gorgeously replete with a host of inviting hues. The orangery style living room encompasses a yellow and orange armchair and faces outside toward the open exterior terrace. Floor cushions add to the comfort of the space and indoor citrus trees add to the spring-like aesthetic within the home. Foliage and light tones form a key part of this design, which is both lively and welcoming.
When we think of picture perfect we often image a stylish yet cosy space that evokes a feeling of warmth and relaxation. This is that room! The décor and design of the living space is heritage in its approach and yet each element is carefully considered and still evokes modern thinking throughout.
The armchair is utterly adorable with its blue arms and floral upholstery. Additionally the yellow/mustard tones seen throughout add a bright cheeriness to the space that would otherwise be rather neutral and earthy. This is an update to the room you may remember from your childhood and looks stylishly snug yet sophisticated.
Usable, practical, unique and stylish! This room is a gorgeous combination of all of the aforementioned elements and is an ideal design when you want to include liveability with a contemporary or chic twist. The wood burner is a feature of the space and adds hospitable warmth, while the television is set up as a home theatre style space and looks fabulous. The entertainment cupboard stores firewood underneath its bottom shelf and the red feature within the room looks superb. All in all this is a gorgeously usable room that appears original and intriguing.
The final room we are looking at today is outstanding and full of rich detail. Designed by Concept Eight Architects, the living area is formal without feeling harsh or uninviting. Art deco elements are seen throughout, and this ensures the room has a regal eccentricity. The chandelier is a beautiful focal point for the area and matches effortlessly with the wall mounted illumination. Finally, we also see comfortable seating and plenty of textiles that add to the comfort and liveability of this truly spectacular space.
