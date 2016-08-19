Your browser is out-of-date.

15 garden solutions for unpredictable British weather

homify Modern garden
Come rain, shine or even the odd unexpected snow flurry, British gardens have a responsibility to offer everything we need. Well, that's how we see it anyway!

Seriously though, our outdoor spaces have a lot to contend with here in the UK, so when it comes to designing weatherproof gardens, landscaping teams often have a real task on their hands. We've found some great gardens that make summer-long enjoyment of your space seem a whole lot more achievable.

Let's take a look at what everyone else is doing!

1. Awnings are the ultimate in secret weatherproofing. There when you need them and gone when you don't!

Awnings from Appeal Appeal Home Shading GardenFurniture
Appeal Home Shading

Awnings from Appeal

Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading

2. A fire pit will make sure any unanticipated cold snaps are no problem

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

3. You can make a perfect sun shade for those extra hot days from stretched canvas

Garden furniture Lothian Design GardenFurniture
Lothian Design
Lothian Design

4. When the weather won't give you any clues at all, a summer house offers a safe haven

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

homify
homify
homify

5. Simple and elegant, this terrace cover will keep you and your guests dry throughout an al fresco dinner party

Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Garden Leisure

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

6. A gazebo covered seating area looks good and has ideal rain cover for the UK

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern garden
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

7. Whether you're contending with rain, wind or bright sunshine, the electric blinds in this pagoda will shut out everything you don't want

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in the Scottish Borders. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify
homify

8. For cooler days, what about a little retreat, like this cabin complete with woodburner?

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

9. Though simple, this garden has everything you need. A pizza oven for warmth and entertaining and a summer house for shade or rain cover!

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

10. When the weather's on your side, sun loungers beckon you over, but for rainy days, simply dash inside this cute garden room

Summer house and Zen garden Martin Hall Design Modern garden
Martin Hall Design

Summer house and Zen garden

Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design
Martin Hall Design

11. Simple and timeless, this black pagoda offers just enough of a barrier against inclement weather, whilst remaining tucked away

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

12. Wood-fired ovens don't just have to be for cooking! If the evening suddenly gets chilly, fire it up and it's better than a patio heater

Garden wood-fired oven wood-fired oven Rustic style garden
wood-fired oven

Garden wood-fired oven

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

13. This garden won't suffer from turbulent winds as the fencing is wonderfully high. Add a parasol and you're covered for every eventuality

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify
homify

14. The smallest of garden covers can be a godsend in the UK! This pretty corner terrace is just the ticket for still enjoying the great outdoors, even if it rains

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

15. When all else fails, listen to your inner child and build a treehouse to escape to

Imaginative Tree House Charm, Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited Rustic style garden
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

Imaginative Tree House Charm

Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited
Squirrel Design Tree Houses Limited

Fore more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Mouth-Watering Modern British Garden Ideas.

Do you feel better prepared to enjoy your garden?

