15 garden solutions for unpredictable British weather

Come rain, shine or even the odd unexpected snow flurry, British gardens have a responsibility to offer everything we need. Well, that's how we see it anyway!

Seriously though, our outdoor spaces have a lot to contend with here in the UK, so when it comes to designing weatherproof gardens, landscaping teams often have a real task on their hands. We've found some great gardens that make summer-long enjoyment of your space seem a whole lot more achievable.

Let's take a look at what everyone else is doing!