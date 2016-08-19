5 sensational bedroom renovations you can copy

Whether you are considering a lick of paint, some new bedding or a total revamp of your bedroom space, complete with building works, we have some amazing inspiration for you today. No longer will you be trying to get a good night's sleep in a nightmare room! Instead, you'll be drifting off in a dreamy, interior designer-inspired haven.

If you've been looking for boudoir styles to emulate, then come with us now as we look at some of the most turned around bedrooms out there!