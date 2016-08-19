Your browser is out-of-date.

5 sensational bedroom renovations you can copy

Home Staging Hausteil in Tinnum, Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Whether you are considering a lick of paint, some new bedding or a total revamp of your bedroom space, complete with building works, we have some amazing inspiration for you today. No longer will you be trying to get a good night's sleep in a nightmare room! Instead, you'll be drifting off in a dreamy, interior designer-inspired haven.

If you've been looking for boudoir styles to emulate, then come with us now as we look at some of the most turned around bedrooms out there!

1. Before: We know minimalist décor is a thing but this has taken things a step too far

homify Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
homify
homify

1. After: Subtle furniture, a splash of colour and some pretty bedding have totally transformed this room, probably in just a few hours!

homify Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
homify
homify

2. Before: This awkward shaped room doesn't offer much in the way of potential, but we could be wrong…

Home Staging Hausteil in Tinnum, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

2. After: We were wrong! With some bespoke carpentry and small furniture, this room now looks perfect for a teen

Home Staging Hausteil in Tinnum, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

3. Before: Is there even any floor space left in this room? How do you navigate around the bed?

BEFORE&AFTER - A TOTAL TRANSFORMATION, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

3. After: Sometimes it's all about the position of your bed, so try a few different ideas out before you settle! We love that accent pink being the only move away from plain white

BEFORE&AFTER - A TOTAL TRANSFORMATION, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

4. Before: Well, at least the space is nice and big and has endless potential to be turned into whatever you want, without having to start a conversion from scratch

Reforma de vivienda de Conde Aranda Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

4. After: As part of a larger, open plan living space, this pretty little side bedroom offers everything you need. Crisp and clean, with heritage beams to boot!

Reforma de vivienda de Conde Aranda Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

5. Before: Call in the builders, it's definitely time to start that roof dormer project!

Before loft conversion A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

5. After: How insanely good does this space look now? The ideal guest suite, we think you'd have to prise this bedroom out of our cold dead hands

Large Modern bedroom / studio A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern style bedroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Fore more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Super Small Yet Hugely Inspiring Bedrooms.

Which of these bedroom renovations was your favourite?

