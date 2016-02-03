Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern Renovation of a Victorian Home

We love seeing modern renovation projects that blend seamlessly into existing historic buildings. This Victorian-era home in Hackney, East London, underwent an extension and remodelling project that saw a number of changes; the highlight being the bespoke glass window that wraps the corner of the new ground floor extension. 

Local architectsCousins & Cousins, were commissioned to complete the extension which, as a result, saw the project short-listed for the NLA Don't Move, Improve! Award 2013, an annual award for London's best new extensions and interior design projects that deliver more space in which to live.

Let's take a look around!

Victorian-era home

Rather than looking for a new home, this growing family of six decided to enlist Cousins & Cousins to undertake an extension of their existing four bedroom house.

The addition includes a fifth bedroom and the subsequent remodelling of the ground floor to become a single, open plan kitchen and dining area.

Blending seamlessly

The main feature of the renovation is the new frameless window, which saw the existing brickwork carefully removed, allowing for the new glass frontage to face onto the garden.

A key desire of the owners of the home was to try to blend the extension into the existing building which, as you can see, was achieved with great success!

Existing materials

The eco-conscious design shrewdly reused a number of elements from the demolition process. Bricks from the existing building were retained and used in the new build, helping the extension seamlessly merge with the existing home.

Bathroom windows were also salvaged and relocated to the new upstairs bedroom.

At one with nature

Two panes of glass meet in the corner to become the most important feature of the extension. By using frameless windows, ample natural light is able to enter and penetrate the space.

The owners can now enjoy the view of the lush garden surrounds in all weather conditions.

Remodelled ground floor

Traditionally, East London homes were built using locally sourced materials so, by keeping the old bricks and windows during the demolition process, this new build is a continuation of this prized local building tradition.

For more renovation inspiration, check out: The Ultimate Farmhouse Renovation.

Did you love how this home was updated?

