Modern Renovation of a Victorian Home

We love seeing modern renovation projects that blend seamlessly into existing historic buildings. This Victorian-era home in Hackney, East London, underwent an extension and remodelling project that saw a number of changes; the highlight being the bespoke glass window that wraps the corner of the new ground floor extension.

Local architects, Cousins & Cousins, were commissioned to complete the extension which, as a result, saw the project short-listed for the NLA Don't Move, Improve! Award 2013, an annual award for London's best new extensions and interior design projects that deliver more space in which to live.

Let's take a look around!