Bright ideas for better lighting your small kitchen

When it comes to making the most of a small kitchen, it's no secret that lighting plays a super important role. While some people might simply focus their energy on wishing they had a bigger space to hand, the more pro-active amongst us are looking for the brightest bulbs, the coolest shades and the most natural way to add a little depth to our bijou cooking rooms. What's more, we're doing it right!
Come with us now as we show you the top five tips for small kitchen lighting perfection. We know you're going to feel very enlightened by the end!
Floor lamps, ceiling lights and even under-cabinet lighting all work well with tight corners and hard to manage areas, as they can all be repositioned to shine a little brightness into even the darkest of areas.
The kitchen will look twice as big instantly, with all the nooks and crannies on show, so make sure you have a good cleaning session!
Before you shake your head and think your interior designer wouldn't approve, just bear with us!
Strip lighting under the lip of a kitchen island looks phenomenal, doesn't impact on the wider space too much, while making your island look enormous. You can also opt for a classic white bulb.
Now tell us why it might not be for you!
If your kitchen is small but has a wonderful source of natural light, that's your ticket to room heaven. Strip out the curtains and ditch the blinds, so your space is simply filled with natural sunlight at every opportunity.
Plus, we can't recommend an all white design scheme enough, as this will reflect the light. At the very least, white worktops are a must.
In a kitchen/dining room, don't forget that you need to be able to see what you are eating, as well as all your worktops.We think pendulum lights are the best option as you can focus the illumination exactly where you want it and make certain spots seem bigger.
Remember that the bigger your table looks, the larger your kitchen will likely feel.
It's not so much a case of 'if you can't beat them, join them', as we think of this tip in terms of not being able to deny that size isn't everything. Yes, you might have a small kitchen, but if it's been perfectly designed, features bespoke cabinets or has something extra special about it, why not just go all out with focused spotlights, to show it off?
Never mind trying to make it look bigger, just highlight all the elements that you like the most and watch your friends turn green with envy!
