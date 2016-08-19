Britain's favourite decorating styles region by region

A recent survey has highlighted, region by region, what home furnishing styles we are most keen to welcome into our homes and the results might surprise you.
Just because you are a savant of minimalist furniture, it doesn't mean that everybody else in your area has followed suit. In fact, they might all be secret leopard print fanatics behind closed doors!
From kitchens to bathrooms and everything in between, come and see what your region favours in terms of styling and see if you love it too…
Those in the lower part of the country sure know how to liven up your homes, with bold and colourful schemes. Block colours are go!
Taking it back to a golden era, it's the 1950s that really pique the interest of our East Midland residents. You guys are so atomic!
Well, check you guys out. You're loving animal-themed décor, from cute wallpaper to bold animal busts. Grrrrrrr!
Keeping it cool, calm and sophisticated as ever, London has really taken the Scandi trend to heart and we can see why.
You kids with your retro tastes. This time, the 1970s is the most popular look and really takes advantage of old-fashioned architecture.
Vintage styling is what you guys are all about. Antique furniture, roll-top baths and all manner of beautiful collectibles. What great taste!
Girly glamour is a hard trend to nail but you guys love it. Think luxe accessories, pink, gold and black and you'll have it spot on!
You travel-obsessed Scots are showing the rest of the country how it's done, when it comes to your travel-inspired decorating.
Bringing pared back, natural and eco-friendly style into the foreground, the South West are focused on sustainability. Good for you! We could use more living roofs everywhere else.
Shabby chic is popular everywhere, but Wales has truly taken it into its heart. We can just picture all the traditional Welsh cottages, filled with pretty florals and whitewashed furniture.
All aboard for some nautical decorating chic, courtesy of the West Midlands. The favourite style of the region, we think you guys have ship-shape taste!
Well, meow. Yorkshire, you wild cats! By loving a bit of leopard print in your interiors, we can see that there's more to you guys than meets the eye.
Was this survey accurate? Is your favourite décor style attributed to the region where you live or are you planning to move?!
