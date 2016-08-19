Your browser is out-of-date.

Britain's favourite decorating styles region by region

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
A recent survey has highlighted, region by region, what home furnishing styles we are most keen to welcome into our homes and the results might surprise you.

Just because you are a savant of minimalist furniture, it doesn't mean that everybody else in your area has followed suit. In fact, they might all be secret leopard print fanatics behind closed doors! 

From kitchens to bathrooms and everything in between, come and see what your region favours in terms of styling and see if you love it too…

South East—Bright and Bold Colours (19%)

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Those in the lower part of the country sure know how to liven up your homes, with bold and colourful schemes. Block colours are go!

East Midlands—1950s (29%)

1950s Bute Tweed Armchair DUNCOMBE OXLEYS Study/officeChairs
DUNCOMBE OXLEYS

1950s Bute Tweed Armchair

DUNCOMBE OXLEYS
DUNCOMBE OXLEYS
DUNCOMBE OXLEYS

Taking it back to a golden era, it's the 1950s that really pique the interest of our East Midland residents. You guys are so atomic!

East of England—Animal (14%)

House Frame - Wallpaper Catalog 2, House Frame Wallpaper & Fabrics House Frame Wallpaper & Fabrics Classic style dining room
House Frame Wallpaper &amp; Fabrics

House Frame Wallpaper & Fabrics
House Frame Wallpaper &amp; Fabrics
House Frame Wallpaper & Fabrics

Well, check you guys out. You're loving animal-themed décor, from cute wallpaper to bold animal busts. Grrrrrrr!

London—Scandinavian (31%)

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

Keeping it cool, calm and sophisticated as ever, London has really taken the Scandi trend to heart and we can see why.

North East—1970s (21%)

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You kids with your retro tastes. This time, the 1970s is the most popular look and really takes advantage of old-fashioned architecture.

Northern Ireland—Vintage (41%)

vasca in ghisa lavande , bleu provence bleu provence BathroomBathtubs & showers
bleu provence

bleu provence
bleu provence
bleu provence

Vintage styling is what you guys are all about. Antique furniture, roll-top baths and all manner of beautiful collectibles. What great taste!

North West—Girlie Glamour (27%)

PENGUINS, TURNER POCOCK CAZALET TURNER POCOCK CAZALET Walls & flooringWallpaper
TURNER POCOCK CAZALET

PENGUINS

TURNER POCOCK CAZALET
TURNER POCOCK CAZALET
TURNER POCOCK CAZALET

Girly glamour is a hard trend to nail but you guys love it. Think luxe accessories, pink, gold and black and you'll have it spot on!

Scotland—Travel (30%)

World Map Wallpaper Love Maps On Ltd. Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Love Maps On Ltd.

World Map Wallpaper

Love Maps On Ltd.
Love Maps On Ltd.
Love Maps On Ltd.

You travel-obsessed Scots are showing the rest of the country how it's done, when it comes to your travel-inspired decorating.

South West—Eco-friendly and Natural (15%)

Mark Gabbertas homify Dining room
homify

Mark Gabbertas

homify
homify
homify

Bringing pared back, natural and eco-friendly style into the foreground, the South West are focused on sustainability. Good for you! We could use more living roofs everywhere else.

Wales—Shabby Chic (17%)

Catherine Rose Pink Wallpaper Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses

Catherine Rose Pink Wallpaper

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

Shabby chic is popular everywhere, but Wales has truly taken it into its heart. We can just picture all the traditional Welsh cottages, filled with pretty florals and whitewashed furniture.

West Midlands—Nautical (29%)

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

All aboard for some nautical decorating chic, courtesy of the West Midlands. The favourite style of the region, we think you guys have ship-shape taste!

Yorkshire & Humberside—Leopard Print (28%)

Classic Armchair in Animal Print Fabric Style Within Classic style living room victorian home,animal print fabric,classic armchair,silk curtains,cube side table,gilded table lamp,leopard print chair,living room decor
Style Within

Classic Armchair in Animal Print Fabric

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Well, meow. Yorkshire, you wild cats! By loving a bit of leopard print in your interiors, we can see that there's more to you guys than meets the eye.

Was this survey accurate? Is your favourite décor style attributed to the region where you live or are you planning to move?!

For more interior design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Home Decorating Tricks The Pros Swear By.

Have you embraced your region's favourite trend?

