World Christmas traditions: Germany

Much like the UK, Christmas in Germany is the most important time of year, a time when families come together to spend quality time feasting, drinking, and sharing gifts. Even if the exact sequence of the Christmas period may differ from family to family, there are some very German Christmas customs and traditions, which are not only practised in Germany, but around the world.

Today on homify, and with the help of our growing global community, we will commence our series on international Christmases, showcasing the traditions and customs that take part all around the world. So, without further ado, let's begin!