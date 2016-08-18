Mistakes to avoid while furnishing your home

Whether it’s picking out new fabric for those curtains or splashing a new coat of colour on that kitchen focal wall, playing interior designer certainly is fun—not always easy, but most definitely fun!
However, it can be quite easy to get carried away, especially if you opt for all the latest and best-brand items, which can often end up with your cosy home feeling (and looking) small, cramped and cluttered.
Unfortunately there is no single rule to follow if you want to avoid interior spaces that seem and feel small due to your choice of home furnishing, but there are common missteps that most of us are guilty of – and what luck, for we have them right here!
Thus, do your best to avoid these…
The problem: You pushed all your furniture up against the walls, and now you are faced with an abyss of blank space in the centre of the room that makes the entire room feel smaller.
The solution: Rather arrange those furniture pieces away from the walls in strategic and cosy groupings that will allow those walls a bit of breathing space as well.
homify hint: If you prefer an open space, leave a couple of centimetres between the wall and furniture, as this will make it look as though those walls are further away than they actually are.
The problem: You decorated the whole room in matching colours, fabrics and patterns, and now it melts together as one, making the space look smaller.
The solution: Bring in a little interest and variation by mixing up the styles for the cushions, throws, rugs, upholstery, etc.
homify hint: Overkill is never in fashion. Thus, if you’re a lover of coordinating your décor, limit the theme to either the furnishings or the walls, but not both.
The problem: The room’s wallpaper has dark colours, swallowing the space and making the room seem smaller than it actually is.
The solution: Use lighter tones for your furniture and accessories, which will make that space feel open and airy – and much more inviting.
homify hint: If you really need to bring in some darker shades, confine them to a feature wall.
The problem: You have littered every available spot in that room with accessories, keepsakes, and other décor pieces, and now you are stuck with a cluttered space.
The solution: Mixing it up keeps things interesting; thus, create seasonal displays of your favourite items and change them regularly instead of stacking all of them out at once.
homify hint: If the thought of packing your favourite trinkets away drives you to tears, then put up a floating shelf or two specifically for display purposes.
The problem: You put up curtains that dangle down only halfway to the floor and they make that room's ceiling look much lower.
The solution: Floor-to-ceiling curtains will make both the room and the windows feel bigger.
homify hint: If full-length curtains don't float your boat, then rather place your curtain rail as close to the ceiling as possible and cut the curtains off at the windowsill. This will create the illusion of a higher ceiling.
The problem: You placed too many furniture items in a room and now you barely have space to move.
The solution: Relocate excess furniture to other rooms in your house. For example, placing that tub chair in your bedroom can instantly conjure up a little reading spot or sit down zone.
homify hint: Never have your furniture blocking the windows. Your interior spaces always need to connect with the outsides in order to create the illusion of depth and space.
The problem: There is only one overhead lamp in the room, making the space feel smaller, dark, and cramped in.
The solution: Opt for three lamps and arrange them around the room. The additional light will easily bounce off the walls and glow up those dark corners.
homify hint: Don't have extra space for more lamps? Hang a mirror to reflect the existing artificial/natural light around the room. Easy peasy!
