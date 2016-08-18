Mistakes to avoid while furnishing your home

Whether it’s picking out new fabric for those curtains or splashing a new coat of colour on that kitchen focal wall, playing interior designer certainly is fun—not always easy, but most definitely fun!

However, it can be quite easy to get carried away, especially if you opt for all the latest and best-brand items, which can often end up with your cosy home feeling (and looking) small, cramped and cluttered.

Unfortunately there is no single rule to follow if you want to avoid interior spaces that seem and feel small due to your choice of home furnishing, but there are common missteps that most of us are guilty of – and what luck, for we have them right here!

Thus, do your best to avoid these…