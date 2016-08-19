Easy house cleaning tips for every bathroom

Keeping that house looking spotless and near perfect is by no means an easy feat (and those who swear that it is are lying). That is why we make it our mission to bring you daily tips and tricks on how to do just about anything, from painting your front door to increasing bathroom storage space.
Cleaning the house is also one of our favourite things to write about, but like everything else in life, mistakes are bound to creep in, which means that gleaming interior space you were dreaming about might not be happening. What is it that you’re doing wrong?
Well, there are actually a few mistakes that most of us make when cleaning our homes – let’s see which ones we are guilty of, and also (and more importantly) how to prevent them!
Try to remember all the surfaces that your cleaning sponge has touched only in the last week. Now think back to when you last cleaned that sponge – do you see the problem here?
If not treated to regular cleaning, that sponge becomes a breeding ground for bacteria, gets smelly, and spreads it germs all around your house. Not ideal, is it?
Fortunately it is most easy to clean that sponge: simply toss it in the dishwasher the next time you run it, put it in some water in the microwave for a few minutes, or simply boil it.
Do this at least once a week or make sure to replace your sponge regularly.
It makes sense why so many of us are guilty of this mistake, but we are here to change all that. From now on, simply spray a small amount of that cleaning spray onto a microfibre cloth, wipe the relevant surface clean, and use a dry cloth to wipe away any excess liquid.
It is advisable to do this with all surfaces, but especially when it comes to materials like stainless steel, glass, and wood. It uses less cleaner, gets the job done properly, and saves you time and money in the long run.
You know you did something truly evil in a past life if you get reincarnated as a toilet brush, seeing as they have one of the most disgusting jobs to do!
Rather be nice to that brush and treat him well: give him a good rinse in clean toilet water after every use, and leave to dry for at least five minutes before putting him back in his holder.
A rushed job usually shows, and the last thing you want your guests to know is that you spend mere minutes in cleaning up your home (remember: tidying up differs from cleaning up).
Take your time when cleaning your home. And if you are really short on time, rather focus on just one task/room and do it perfectly instead of committing a half decent cleaning job overall.
As always, we are here to help; thus, see our: 9 Painless Ways To Make Light Work Of Cleaning Your Home.
Are you using those home cleaning products like you should be? Are you sure?
A lot of time, money and research goes into creating cleaning products, and believe it or not but those instructions are not meant to fill up space – it is meant to help you get the best results.
Thus, spend the few seconds it is going to take you to read those instructions, and make sure you get the most out of your cleaners and your money.
Like all things in life, this one makes a lot of sense if you just stop to think about it. See, the sun heats up surfaces rather quickly on a hot and sunny day, including those windows you are cleaning. As a result, you get streaky windows because the water and soap dry up before you can properly clean and wipe those glass panes.
Rather wait for an overcast day to tackle those windows, and then admire your beautiful handiwork as soon as the sun is back in action.
Wiping that cloth from left to right (and back to left again) means you are moving the dirt back and forth. Pretty counterproductive, don’t you think?
Rather wipe in an “S” or “Z” shape to move the dirt away, leaving you with a much cleaner surface.
More is only better with two things in life: money and chocolate. Therefore, don’t use more cleaning product than it stipulates on those instructions (see our number 5 if you forgot to read those instructions).
Drenching that surface in cleaning product means you are only creating more work for yourself, seeing as you will have to remove it later (and possibly damaging your belongings in the process).
Ever noticed a weird smell following you around while you vacuum? Or that the vacuum seems to be missing a few floor crumbs? It might be because your vacuum is full – so let’s prevent that from happening.
A full vacuum bag or canister doesn’t allow proper air flow in your vacuum, meaning that new dirt has nowhere to go. So, rather open up that vacuum bag before using it and check to make sure you’re still good to go.
And always empty it out after use so that the dirt inside it doesn’t become even dirtier!
Want to start a fire or damage those high price electronics in your home? By all means, add cleaning products to them.
Cleaners and electronics do not mix. As our first rule states, you should never spray anything onto any surface. Rather use a few drops of water on a cloth, or opt for a simple duster.
Happy home cleaning to all!