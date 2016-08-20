Sour tasting dining room fails you MUST always avoid

Playing interior decorator can be quite exciting: picking out paint colours, deciding which fabrics to use, and moving around those décor pieces remind us of playing house when we were kids – only now we get to do it for real!

But throughout all the excitement in deciding which scatter cushion goes where, it often happens that we let down the planning part of the decorating process. Yes, like all things in life, decent planning is required if you want to reap successful results.

Today we want to focus on mistakes that most of us are guilty of when sprucing up that dining room – imagine the horror in hosting your next dinner party and seeing those overlooked errors staring you (and your appalled guests) right in the face!

Let’s rather see how to avoid them…