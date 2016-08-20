17 top drawer little gardens you can copy this weekend

Would an enormous garden be a lovely addition to our home? Sure. But they do bring with them a lot of gardening maintenance and upkeep, so if you have a smaller space to contend with, there's reason to be grateful.

We don't want you to think that you have a more limited bank of ideas to draw from just because your garden is compact, so we've found some amazing little gardens that you can take huge inspiration from. What's even better? You won't need the help of a professional landscaper to emulate them!

Let's take a look around some super outdoor spaces and see which ones give you pause for thought…