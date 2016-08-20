Your browser is out-of-date.

17 top drawer little gardens you can copy this weekend

press profile homify
Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
Would an enormous garden be a lovely addition to our home? Sure. But they do bring with them a lot of gardening maintenance and upkeep, so if you have a smaller space to contend with, there's reason to be grateful.

We don't want you to think that you have a more limited bank of ideas to draw from just because your garden is compact, so we've found some amazing little gardens that you can take huge inspiration from. What's even better? You won't need the help of a professional landscaper to emulate them!

Let's take a look around some super outdoor spaces and see which ones give you pause for thought…

1. Potted plants will make your space feel as crowded or sparse as you like, but still beautiful

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

2. Keeping borders to the sides will make the centre section feel larger

Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern garden
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

3. When all is said and done, all you really need are some blooms and somewhere to sit and admire them

homify Minimalist style garden
homify
homify

4. Adding different levels to your garden will always make it feel bigger

Small courtyard garden, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Small courtyard garden

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

5. Colourful textiles and furniture will detract from small proportions

Giardino Torchese – Vila Nova Conceição - SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

6. We love storage, so why not add some to your garden? You could keep all your gardening equipment in there

Built in seating & benches, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes GardenFurniture
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

7. Don't overlook how valuable your wall space is for hanging planters and even growing some food!

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

8. A super small space can still be a green delight, if you concentrate your efforts on creating tall living walls

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

9. Compact barbecues and fires will not only add warmth, but also luxury to a small garden

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel GardenFire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

10. When you want to make a splash but you have limited space to do it in, perfectly planned and executed themes work best

Front Garden water feature Cherry Mills Garden Design Modern garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Front Garden water feature

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

11. Even a tiny balcony garden can be stunning if you go for a bright colour scheme!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

12. Small gardens can have a big impact when you think carefully about the blossoming times of your plant choices

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

13. A few super vibrant shrubs and perennials will make even a tiny space come alive with character

Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt, neuegaerten-gartenkunst neuegaerten-gartenkunst Modern garden
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

14. Self-contained planters help to keep your plants under control in a small space and create the right vibe

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

15. Think about what you need and what you can do without, then plan your small garden revamp from there. It should function as well as look good!

Freshly Prepped: Chelsea Flower Show 2009 Aralia Modern bars & clubs Wood Green Commercial Spaces
Aralia
Aralia

16. Get creative with hanging accessories and take advantage of the height of your garden when the floor space is limited

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

17. When in doubt, simply get some tables and chairs out. If you can sit outside, your garden will feel big enough for anything!

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Rustic style garden
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

For more lovely garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Things You Need To Create The Best British Summer Garden.

Britain's favourite decorating styles region by region
Are you now bursting with ideas for your small garden?

