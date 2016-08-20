A WTF Worthy Little Home Renovation

We see a lot of transformations here at homify so it takes something special to surprise us, let alone get an eyebrow-raise of shock. However, that's exactly what today's project managed!

From totally ramshackle and abandoned rooms has blossomed one of the single most stylish flats we've ever seen. To say this home improvement project was a huge undertaking is a vast understatement.

Come with us now as we look at what a huge impact a talented design team had on a space that many people would have considered beyond saving…