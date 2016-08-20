A WTF Worthy Little Home Renovation

We see a lot of transformations here at homify so it takes something special to surprise us, let alone get an eyebrow-raise of shock. However, that's exactly what today's project managed!
From totally ramshackle and abandoned rooms has blossomed one of the single most stylish flats we've ever seen. To say this home improvement project was a huge undertaking is a vast understatement.
Come with us now as we look at what a huge impact a talented design team had on a space that many people would have considered beyond saving…
Well, faced with this, we might have turned and run the other way but someone clearly saw potential in this space with a cavernous feel.
Years of neglect and grime have really taken their toll but it did become something incredible!
This living room would be an utterly stupendous addition to any modern home, so knowing that it was created from such a dank and unforgiving original space makes it all the more impressive.
The curved arch makes for a sweet reminder of the original ceiling shape, while the white-out has made the whole room come alive and feel far more airy. You also can't knock that interior decorating!
What can you even say about this space, which claims to be a kitchen?
It's a nightmare wrapped in concrete, string and outdated tallboy dressers. Having seen how beautifully the living room was transformed, you know something special is on the way.
Found on the other side of the living room arch, this kitchen is the perfect demonstration of how minimalist, open plan living can totally eradicate awful home design.
With everything, from cabinets to worktops and an island all in white, the functional aspects almost melt away into the background, leaving funky breakfast bar stools and exemplar lighting to grab your attention.
It's unrecognisable!
In the original layout, we think this must have been a bathroom that was reached through the kitchen. However, even thinking about trying to relax or get clean in here gives us the chills.
We like concrete as much as the next person but this is an example of it having gone very wrong.
Totally changing up the layout of the apartment, the design team took the brave step of making this kitchen-adjoined space a stunning dining room and it works so well.
Still finished in the uniform white, the shabby chic table adds a level of softness and personality and, with all the light flowing in, we can't even remember the dark hellhole this used to be!
We couldn't leave without showing you this wonderful bathroom as it has a cheeky surprise.
While the rest of the flat has been thoroughly modernised and eradicated all traces of what was here before, we have to say that we like this industrial concrete sink plinth, which nods to some of the former styling. This whole home has a great feeling about it and an inherent sense of fun, which this extra touch proves.
