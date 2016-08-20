Your browser is out-of-date.

The Light and Bright Home Extension

Fielding Road, Hamilton King
Fielding Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern houses
Extensions are all the same, right? Wrong! When a visionary client with specific needs joins forces with a design team that really understands them and their home, the results can be spectacular. Today's project is one such example.

Far from simply adding a regular single room extension to the back of an existing house, the architects in charge of this project went that step further, taking inspiration from traditional orangeries in order to remain respectful of the conservation area locale.

The result is a fully bespoke kitchen that leads to a separate utility room and an extra bathroom. But enough talking, let's start looking…

A total game changer

We feel sure that this house was beautiful from all angles right from the start. However, with this new addition at the back, the impact is enough to take your breath away!

Perfectly blended bricks help to bed the new extension in seamlessly, but it's that view through to the interior that is really blowing our minds. It looks huge and so bright, thanks to the glass roof that pays homage to traditional orangeries.

To die for

All this extra space must have felt like a godsend for the clients, especially if this is a family home.

Opening up the back of the original house to bring the kitchen into the open plan space has worked wonders to create a cohesive, sociable vibe. Plus, with a newly orchestrated dining room sitting adjacent, the layout is more than beautiful, it's totally practical too!

That kitchen!

We don't know what has grabbed our attention more in this room. Is it the stunning cabinets? Those chunky modern worktops? Rhe shimmering appliances? Or just the fantastic use of space?

We're bewitched any which way, and just look at the fantastic original window behind the sink! Allowing even more light into this eye-catching space, it really adds a respectful touch.

Handcrafted heaven

The joy of bespoke kitchens is that you can get exactly what you want and need without compromises, which is what has happened here.

With gargantuan amounts of storage in place, there's a place for everything and everything is being kept firmly in it's place. These soft close drawers are a triumph and we also love the exposed wood edges.

For more beautiful home extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Dynamite Home Extension.

No, Thanks