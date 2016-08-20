The Light and Bright Home Extension

Extensions are all the same, right? Wrong! When a visionary client with specific needs joins forces with a design team that really understands them and their home, the results can be spectacular. Today's project is one such example.

Far from simply adding a regular single room extension to the back of an existing house, the architects in charge of this project went that step further, taking inspiration from traditional orangeries in order to remain respectful of the conservation area locale.

The result is a fully bespoke kitchen that leads to a separate utility room and an extra bathroom. But enough talking, let's start looking…