14 things guests HATE when they visit your home

Before you think the worst of us, we're not saying that anyone hates your home. It's just that when it comes to socialising at other properties, we all have some little niggles and pet hates, don't we? After all, you can't do whatever you want away from your own house!

Just for fun, we've come up with a list of visitor gripes, from bathroom conundrums through to home design scheme jealousy. Have a read and see if you catch yourself thinking any of these when you're next away from home…