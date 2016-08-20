14 things guests HATE when they visit your home

Before you think the worst of us, we're not saying that anyone hates your home. It's just that when it comes to socialising at other properties, we all have some little niggles and pet hates, don't we? After all, you can't do whatever you want away from your own house!
Just for fun, we've come up with a list of visitor gripes, from bathroom conundrums through to home design scheme jealousy. Have a read and see if you catch yourself thinking any of these when you're next away from home…
You're creating a seriously negative first impression.
Is all very well but it's a downer if there isn't somewhere to store them.
Draws attention to the fact that a guests needs to use it.
Looking for towels or fresh toilet rolls is never an enjoyable task.
We all have a natural desire to be a little nosey but not being able to snoop even a little bit drives guests wild.
A formal dinner party brings out the insecurities in every guest! Which fork is it again?
If you have a funky home, your coolness might be intimidating for guests.
Everything's under control
Not being allowed to help with dinner actually gets pretty annoying for a lot of guests. Especially the ones that have been to your home before and know their way around.
We all have different ambient temperatures so if you like your home toasty, guests that like a little fresh air might not want to ask you to open a window.
It might be perfect for you and your back but older or less mobile guests might absolutely hate your trendy sofas!
If you collect art, the impetus on guests to ask about it and have an opinion is overwhelming.
Having to listen to someone else's specialist music all evening can be draining, even for the most patient guests. Keep it neutral!
If you've done something awesome in your home, you might inspire your guests to have a revamp. Halfway through the project, they will be cursing you.
If you've taken the time to create a welcoming, beautiful home, the chances are that your guests won't ever want to leave and go back to their own. Damn you and your great taste!
For more guest-welcoming advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Quick Cleaning Tips To Be Ready For Visitors In Minutes.