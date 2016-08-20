Your browser is out-of-date.

14 things guests HATE when they visit your home

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd
Before you think the worst of us, we're not saying that anyone hates your home. It's just that when it comes to socialising at other properties, we all have some little niggles and pet hates, don't we? After all, you can't do whatever you want away from your own house!

Just for fun, we've come up with a list of visitor gripes, from bathroom conundrums through to home design scheme jealousy. Have a read and see if you catch yourself thinking any of these when you're next away from home…

1. If your doorbell doesn't work or your front door isn't lit well

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

You're creating a seriously negative first impression.

2. Being asked to take shoes off

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Is all very well but it's a downer if there isn't somewhere to store them.

3. Having to ask where the bathroom

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Draws attention to the fact that a guests needs to use it.

4. Speaking of bathrooms

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Looking for towels or fresh toilet rolls is never an enjoyable task.

5. No snooping

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify
homify

We all have a natural desire to be a little nosey but not being able to snoop even a little bit drives guests wild.

6. Formal insecurities

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

A formal dinner party brings out the insecurities in every guest! Which fork is it again?

7. Intimidating coolness

homify Modern dining room
homify
homify

If you have a funky home, your coolness might be intimidating for guests.

8. Everything's under control

Rear Extension, Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

Not being allowed to help with dinner actually gets pretty annoying for a lot of guests. Especially the ones that have been to your home before and know their way around.

9. It's getting hot in here

homify Modern living room
homify
homify

We all have different ambient temperatures so if you like your home toasty, guests that like a little fresh air might not want to ask you to open a window.

10. Low seating

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

It might be perfect for you and your back but older or less mobile guests might absolutely hate your trendy sofas!

11. Art bores

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

If you collect art, the impetus on guests to ask about it and have an opinion is overwhelming.

12. Music snobbery

The Gables, Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Having to listen to someone else's specialist music all evening can be draining, even for the most patient guests. Keep it neutral!

13. Do like I did

Lily Pond homify
homify
homify

If you've done something awesome in your home, you might inspire your guests to have a revamp. Halfway through the project, they will be cursing you.

14. Damn your great taste!

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

If you've taken the time to create a welcoming, beautiful home, the chances are that your guests won't ever want to leave and go back to their own. Damn you and your great taste!

For more guest-welcoming advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Quick Cleaning Tips To Be Ready For Visitors In Minutes.

Sour tasting dining room fails you MUST always avoid
What do you dislike about going to other people's houses?

