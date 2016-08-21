Your browser is out-of-date.

Boring Bungalow Becomes Bloody Brilliant!

EFH K4
There must be millions of uninspiring, outdated bungalows scattered across the world just calling out to be modernised and someone clearly heard this one's plea.

From a simple, drab dwelling to something that wouldn't look out of place on a Stanley Kubrick film set, the transformation of this home design is nothing short of astounding.

Prepare to get a little weird!

Before: Nothing out of the ordinary

EFH K4
To say that this bungalow looks bog standard would be an understatement, as the classic 1970s architecture really does that for us.

Don't get us wrong, we love a bit of retro here and there, just not in the form of a building that really needs to be brought into the modern world.

After: Where did the old house go?

EFH K4
Erm, what has happened here exactly? Was the original home simply airlifted out and thrown away? That's the only way we can explain the dramatic reimagining of this formerly sad little house.

The architects brought in to modernise the look of the house certainly didn't mess about and, thanks to wood cladding, galvanised zinc and crisp, sharp lines everywhere, this now looks like a home that was designed and built in the future and sent back in time!

After: Deceptively sized

EFH K4
Well, the former façade really did nothing to give us any clue as to the actual size and layout of this home, but we can see all of it now!

Gazing up into the living room and other communal areas, it becomes clear that the inside has also been given the uncompromisingly modern treatment and we can't wait to see it.

After: Now that's trippy!

EFH K4
While the dining table might be relatively standard fare, it's the only thing about this room that is!

Contemporary ergonomic chairs lead the charge into the world of weird and wonderful design and then Astroturf comes into play. A great contrast with the white walls, the grass ceiling and stools really stand out and give this home a gallery feel.

After: Studious secret

EFH K4
We always love secluded little hidden areas in newly restored houses, so this sweet little book corner is ideal for us. A great way to add some extra functionality into a home, this bespoke home office set up really makes the most of every nuance of space and light.

We're not sure how much work we'd get done in this house though, knowing that Astroturf room was waiting for us!

To tour another fantastical bungalow, take a look at this Ideabook: The Fairy Tale Bungalow.

What did you think of the use of artificial grass?

No, Thanks