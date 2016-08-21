Your browser is out-of-date.

13 budget-friendly ways to freshen up your garden

Boerderij tuinen & landelijke tuinen, Meeuwis de Vries Tuinen Meeuwis de Vries Tuinen Modern garden
Coming up with a new and exciting design for your garden can be a tricky task, but when you take a look at what people around the world are doing, we think you'll have all the inspiration you need.

From amazing treehouses to simple plant borders, landscapers are constantly creating fabulous new spaces that can inspire and educate you to the potential lurking in your garden.

Let's take a look at some of our favourites!

1. Brick borders are easy to build and look great

Mauersteine Terra, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden Beige
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

2. Secluded seating gives a cosy feel

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

3. Make the most of naturally beautiful features already in place

Bepflanzte Natursteinmauer, Staudengärtnerei Gaissmayer Staudengärtnerei Gaissmayer Country style garden
Staudengärtnerei Gaissmayer
Staudengärtnerei Gaissmayer

4. Water features add grandeur to any space

Garten mit Schwimmteich und Donaublick, Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur Modern garden
Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur
Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur

5. Haven't we all dreamed of a stunning treehouse, up in the clouds?

Baumhaus im Schlosspark, Luftschlösser Luftschlösser Country style garden
Luftschlösser
Luftschlösser

6. Rustic landscaping looks perfect with wooden homes

Privatgarten Haus S., Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur Country style garden Wood
Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur
Kräftner Landschaftsarchitektur

7. Don't forget that practicality can be cute too. This tool shed is perfect!

KULTGARTENHAUS, Buntwerk Buntwerk Modern garden
Buntwerk
Buntwerk

8. You're allowed to write on the walls now you're all grown up! Plus, we always forget which herbs are which

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

9. Outdoor seating that's so comfy it feels like a sofa creates a lovely outdoor living room feel

Boerderij tuinen & landelijke tuinen, Meeuwis de Vries Tuinen Meeuwis de Vries Tuinen Modern garden
Meeuwis de Vries Tuinen
Meeuwis de Vries Tuinen

10. Statement furniture makes a fabulous impact!

Mauersteine Terra, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden Grey
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

11. Pick a theme that aligns with your tastes and you'll have a cohesive property. We love this Zen garden

Koiteich in Marburg, Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH Modern garden
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

12. Who said you can't enjoy storage outside?

homify Modern garden
homify
homify

13. Living walls will transform any space in your garden and give it designer appeal

Vila Nova Conceição - Marí Aní Oglouyan, Wall Plant Wall Plant Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Wall Plant
Wall Plant

For more outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Cheap Yet Stylish Pallet Furniture Ideas For Your Home.

Which of these ideas will make your garden blossom?

