21 painless tricks to make your home squeaky clean

press profile homify
Freestanding Kitchen , Sculleries of Stockbridge Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenElectronics
It's nobody's favourite household task but cleaning is a necessary evil, unless you want a smelly bedroom or a coffee table that's piled up with rubbish.

There are some sneaky ways to make the chores, well, less of a chore, so we thought we'd share them with you. Essentially, it's all about staying on top of the situation and taking preventative measures. 

Take a look at our top tips for a squeaky clean home and see if you get any bright ideas!

1. Establish a weekly cleaning schedule place so nothing builds up

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

2. Soak kitchen towels in vinegar and wrap them around taps to remove limescale and water marks

Coastal Townhouse, Jude Burrows Interior Design Jude Burrows Interior Design BathroomSinks
Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design

3. Wash your bath mats once a week

King of Cotton's Bathmats King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

4. Leave soap in the bristles of nail brushes to keep them hygienic

Oggetto Bathroom Arrangement Oggetto BathroomTextiles & accessories
Oggetto
Oggetto

5. Remove and soak your shower head in vinegar once a month to prevent build up from limescale

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify
homify

6. Blitz a bowl of water with lemon slices in your microwave to leave it smelling fresh and easy to wipe down

Freestanding Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenElectronics freestanding
Sculleries of Stockbridge
Sculleries of Stockbridge

7. Sprinkle baking soda onto a damp cloth and use to freshen up glass kitchen appliances

Kitchen Temza design and build KitchenElectronics
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

8. Change your bedding every week like clockwork!

Najaarscollectie Bedtextiel , Koninklijke Auping b.v. Koninklijke Auping b.v. BedroomTextiles
Koninklijke Auping b.v.
Koninklijke Auping b.v.

9. Sprinkle a few drops of essential oil onto your mattress to keep it smelling fresh

Bedrooms by King of Cotton King of Cotton BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton White
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

10. Hoover your curtains in between washes

Petal and Duo Printed Cotton Collection , Nitin Goyal London Nitin Goyal London BedroomTextiles
Nitin Goyal London
Nitin Goyal London

11. Sprinkle baking powder on your sofa, then vacuum it up to eradicate stale smells

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf
Loaf

12. A lint roller will keep lampshades dust-free with ease!

Hand Crafted Lighting, Hunkydory Home Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
Hunkydory Home
Hunkydory Home

13. Coffee filters work well to remove statically attracted dust from electrical items

Cedar House The Chase Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

14. When your fire has totally cooled, remove all the ash as soon as possible or it will float around your home and leave a film of dust on everything

Cocoon Aeris Fireplace, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Wharfside Furniture
Wharfside Furniture

15. Run your air vent covers through the dishwasher a couple of times a year

ELECTRODOMÉSTICOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca KitchenElectronics
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

16. Tongs wrapped in a microfibre cloth will make shutter and blind cleaning a doddle

Full Height Shutters for Velux Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
homify
homify

17. Give your rugs a thorough beating at least once a year to remove all the ground in dirt

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Knots Rugs
Knots Rugs

18. Wax stains are a real pain, but cover them with parchment paper, iron gently and they will come right out!

Heavy Velvet, Jacaranda Jacaranda Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Jacaranda
Jacaranda

19. Vacuum your keyboard every week as they get clogged with dead skin cells and crumbs very quickly

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
Biggs & Quail
Biggs & Quail

20. Sprinkle antibacterial foot powder into all of your shoes once a week to keep your hallway smelling pleasant

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
homify
homify

21. Run white vinegar through your washing machine while it's empty to remove any musty smells

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited HouseholdLarge appliances
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

For more home cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Cleaning Mistakes You're (Probably) Guilty Of.

13 budget-friendly ways to freshen up your garden
Let us know which of these ideas you're planning to try!

