4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations

Your home entrance is far more than just where you enter your property. It gives the first impression as to what the rest of your space will be like, and should transition you from the outside world into your own slice of private heaven.
When bad corridors happen to good homes, it's a total disaster. Therefore, if you're in need of some hallway inspiration, we've found some amazing projects to tantalise your home improvement leanings!
Let's take a look…
There's no excuse in the world for a corridor this dark, cluttered and hideous.
We really hope this wasn't originally carried out by an experienced interior designer, as it's time to hang their head in shame if it was!
Dramatic in monochrome, this hallway now says
come on in and ’aren't I beautiful??, all at the same time.
What a stunning way to welcome you into a home!
Clearly we stepped into a time machine when we walked into this corridor, as the 1970s appear to be alive and well.
Wood panelling, concrete and mauve carpets have really done a number on this sad space!
Wonderfully subtle with wall-to-wall storage, a polished floor and all manner of gorgeous, bright finishes, it's so contemporary now that we've been propelled into the future!
We don't think we'd ever want to come home if this was what awaited us behind our front door.
What a horrid little space, which just shuns design of any kind and looks more like a prison that a home entrance!
That shoe storage is driving us wild!
The subtle under-lighting, the pretty stone floor and a dramatically different front door have all come together to create a perfectly lovely entrance.
We think we can see what the plan was here but, in a bid to create a homely and warm entrance, the design element went a little astray.
The wallpaper is far too dark and the decorative door cornicing just takes things too far into the realms of chintzy.
The lighter wallpaper has worked wonders, helping to tie the whole space together far better. A cute side table and all-white wood items really make this feel like a pretty, feminine space.
For more entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Welcoming Entrances For Modern British Homes.