4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations

Небольшая квартира в Санкт- Петербурге в стиле Французский прованс, Универсальная история
Your home entrance is far more than just where you enter your property. It gives the first impression as to what the rest of your space will be like, and should transition you from the outside world into your own slice of private heaven.

When bad corridors happen to good homes, it's a total disaster. Therefore, if you're in need of some hallway inspiration, we've found some amazing projects to tantalise your home improvement leanings!

Let's take a look…

1. Before: Oh god, no!

Квартира 40кв.м, Мастерская Дизайна
There's no excuse in the world for a corridor this dark, cluttered and hideous.

We really hope this wasn't originally carried out by an experienced interior designer, as it's time to hang their head in shame if it was!

1. After: Heck yeah!

Квартира 40кв.м, Мастерская Дизайна
Dramatic in monochrome, this hallway now says come on in and ’aren't I beautiful??, all at the same time.

What a stunning way to welcome you into a home!

2. Before: Did we walk into a time warp?

Achter de dijk - Verbouwing van een jaren 60 bungalow tot familievilla , ara | antonia reif architectuur
Clearly we stepped into a time machine when we walked into this corridor, as the 1970s appear to be alive and well.

Wood panelling, concrete and mauve carpets have really done a number on this sad space!

2. After: This can't be the same corridor, can it?

Achter de dijk - Verbouwing van een jaren 60 bungalow tot familievilla , ara | antonia reif architectuur
Wonderfully subtle with wall-to-wall storage, a polished floor and all manner of gorgeous, bright finishes, it's so contemporary now that we've been propelled into the future!

3. Before: What fresh hell is this?

수완진 아리채3차 Before, 유노디자인
We don't think we'd ever want to come home if this was what awaited us behind our front door.

What a horrid little space, which just shuns design of any kind and looks more like a prison that a home entrance!

3. After: Welcome home

수완진아리채 3차 After, 유노디자인
That shoe storage is driving us wild!

The subtle under-lighting, the pretty stone floor and a dramatically different front door have all come together to create a perfectly lovely entrance.

4. Before: This will never do

Небольшая квартира в Санкт- Петербурге в стиле Французский прованс, Универсальная история
We think we can see what the plan was here but, in a bid to create a homely and warm entrance, the design element went a little astray. 

The wallpaper is far too dark and the decorative door cornicing just takes things too far into the realms of chintzy.

4. After: A breath of fresh air

Небольшая квартира в Санкт- Петербурге в стиле Французский прованс, Универсальная история
The lighter wallpaper has worked wonders, helping to tie the whole space together far better. A cute side table and all-white wood items really make this feel like a pretty, feminine space.

Which hallway would you most like to arrive home to?

