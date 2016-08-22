4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations

Your home entrance is far more than just where you enter your property. It gives the first impression as to what the rest of your space will be like, and should transition you from the outside world into your own slice of private heaven.

When bad corridors happen to good homes, it's a total disaster. Therefore, if you're in need of some hallway inspiration, we've found some amazing projects to tantalise your home improvement leanings!

Let's take a look…