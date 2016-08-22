A 200 m² family home for under £40k

When building a house for you and your family, compromise shouldn't be a factor, unless your spending ability calls for it. We've found a new build project to show you today that was clearly motivated by needs and wants, but was completed on an extremely modest budget. The results really speak for themselves!
When you see the floor plans, drawn up by the architects in charge, you'll be blown away by the proportions of the rooms, as well as the overall finish of the build.
Let's take a look around, shall we?
You can't deny that this home has presence, can you?
Clearly a new build, it hasn't lost any charm due to a lack of heritage, as the design has drawn directly from traditional building styles. We really love that contemporary triple colour render finish too, as it adds such depth to the façade.
Move around this fabulous house and you start to see that the attention to detail is staggering. Let no edge be uneven and no roof tile be out of place, as perfection was the name of the game here!
We also love the simplicity of the garden, with just a luscious lawn and some potted plants helping keep the house the main attraction.
Would you just look at the amazing layout of the ground-floor.
With enough space for an enormous sofa, a generous dining table and a host of other rooms to boot, there can be nothing wanting in this house. Never mind having enough room to swing a cat, you could tango with a tiger!
Don't be fooled into thinking that all the generosity went into the lower-floor of this fantastic family home, as the upper-level has some really stunning additions too.
With a whopping four double bedrooms and a generous bathroom, everyone can have their own privacy, before joining the family in the open-plan living space downstairs.
We know you're keen to see what the décor is like inside this home, so here is a sneaky little peek at the kitchen.
A heady mix of retro and modern styling, we love the flamboyant splashback design and commitment to maintaining incredible aesthetics, both outside and in. Who knows, we might see more of this incredible build at a future date!
