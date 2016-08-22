A 200 m² family home for under £40k

When building a house for you and your family, compromise shouldn't be a factor, unless your spending ability calls for it. We've found a new build project to show you today that was clearly motivated by needs and wants, but was completed on an extremely modest budget. The results really speak for themselves!

When you see the floor plans, drawn up by the architects in charge, you'll be blown away by the proportions of the rooms, as well as the overall finish of the build.

Let's take a look around, shall we?