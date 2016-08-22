14 sizzling hot al fresco barbecue ideas for your home

It shouldn't all be about impressing your friends but, let's be honest and admit, a stunning al fresco cooking set up can really make you the envy of your social group.

A project that's easy to complete, without the assistance of an expensive builder, your outdoor space will never look better than when the sun's shining down onto some tasty treats sizzling away on the barbecue.

If you like the idea of creating a year-round cooking spot in your garden, read on, as we've found some fantastic examples for you to draw inspiration from!