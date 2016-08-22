Your browser is out-of-date.

14 sizzling hot al fresco barbecue ideas for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited GardenFire pits & barbecues
It shouldn't all be about impressing your friends but, let's be honest and admit, a stunning al fresco cooking set up can really make you the envy of your social group.

A project that's easy to complete, without the assistance of an expensive builder, your outdoor space will never look better than when the sun's shining down onto some tasty treats sizzling away on the barbecue.

If you like the idea of creating a year-round cooking spot in your garden, read on, as we've found some fantastic examples for you to draw inspiration from!

1. This brick and render perfectly matches the main house!

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue GardenFire pits & barbecues
2. The earthy, manly feel of this barbecue will appeal to dads everywhere

Clad your Braai in Stone The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
3. Who wouldn't want this pizza action in their garden?

Buiten Koken, Toen=Hier Toen=Hier GardenFire pits & barbecues
4. A dual-action heater and cooking grill makes multifunctional items a must have

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel GardenFire pits & barbecues
5. Perfect for parties, this stunning grilling station looks really festive

Exposed Braai The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
6. A grill with a view! What a way to enjoy your space, while cooking for guests

BBQ Area Design Outdoors Limited GardenFire pits & barbecues
7. Small and portable is great for smaller back gardens

Pizza firepit La Hacienda GardenFire pits & barbecues
8. For the serious griller in your life, a fully kitted out grill-wall is the dream!

Braai built-in with breeze blocks and rendered The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
9. Stylish and sophisticated, it's great to have the barbecue next to your dining table for easy transportation of tasty treats

Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
10. As long as we can perfect wood-fired paella, this Mediterranean number will be perfect

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue GardenFire pits & barbecues
11. Rustic and functional, this home-built grill is gorgeous!

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA GardenFire pits & barbecues
12. Why not go a little fancy and include a sink for hand washing and food rinsing?

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
13. A wood-fired oven, complete with integral log storage! Does it get better than this?

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
14. Well, this is going all out. It's a kitchen, in the garden! So fantastically OTT!

CASA EN LA HORQUETA, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. GardenFire pits & barbecues
For more tasty home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: British Kitchen Fit for a Celebrity Chef.

10 exciting ideas to whip your bathroom into shape
Which grill design set your heart on fire?

