10 exciting ideas to whip your bathroom into shape

What’s that? Your bathroom is due for an upgrade? Then happy days indeed, as we have a bunch of ideas ripe and ready that will not leave your budget shaken or stirred, but will definitely present you with a most stylish bathroom.
We all know that, unlike the bedroom, your bathroom is a semi-private zone, meaning that it’s pretty much open to visiting friends and guests. That is exactly why it always has to look 100% perfect – and we’re not talking about stocking up on toilet paper (although that is important too).
So, in avoiding a complete bathroom renovation, let’s take a look at some other much smaller tried-and-tested tips…
Wood and bathrooms have been a dangerous duo for just about ever. That is why most people’s bathrooms flaunt tiles. But thanks to the evolution in design (and clever thinking), special types of laminated wood have seen the light of day, presenting us with graceful new materials to bring into our bathroom design.
Don’t you get a spa-like vibe just by looking at this timber-clad bathroom above?
Granted, not a change you will recognise immediately upon entering the bathroom, but most definitely one you will appreciate come shower hour.
If you don’t have the DIY skills to replace that sad little showerhead with a more lavish and waterfall-like version, then rather phone up a plumber.
Can’t stand that constant dripping? Then check out our tips for: Fixing Your Annoying Leaky Shower.
An old-fashioned solution, yet still one that delivers stylish results: switching up those curtains for some blinds. From wood and faux wood to plastic and bamboo, window blinds are available in a most delicious range of materials, perfect for just about any bathroom in any style.
Even better is that blinds provide you with a level of privacy that you cannot get from curtains. For the ultimate in privacy control, consider installing top-down shades. These allow you to lower the shade from the top so that the natural light still filters in, but you still have the required amount of privacy.
Nothing speeds up bathroom rush hour as cleverly as an extra sink.
Although a certain amount of space is required for this bathroom boost, the end results (stylish vanity with two sinks, extra storage space, getting the family washed and cleansed much faster) are definitely worth it.
Know what can really help you get in a good mood every morning? Some new cheerful wall colours for the bathroom, such as sunshine yellow.
The great thing about painting a wall is that it can be completed in a day – you open that can of paint in the morning, and those walls are dry and ready for your shower that evening.
That wall colour looking just fine? All right then, how about zhoosing up the shower instead?
A new shower door, a brand new shower curtain, some new wall tiles, wall decals for the shower walls, a colourful new shower mat… what’ll it be for you?
A horde of shampoo bottles, toothbrushes, toilet paper, makeup… nobody wants to see these lying all around the bathroom.
So then let’s add in some stylish floating shelves to not only help out with the storage issue, but also give our bathroom a little facelift.
If the French do it, then you certainly can too. You know that feeling of cleanliness and freshness you get after washing your hands? Now imagine that sensation being transferred somewhere lower.
A plumber will definitely be required, as well as some installation costs and a bit of labour, but aren’t all these extra hassles just worth it?
Any room in the house can be decorated quickly and easily with a few flowers and plants. Of course those bathroom plants are going to receive more moisture than in other areas of your home, so rather opt for greens that love humidity.
But be sure to air out your bathroom regularly – it’s good for both the plants and the space.
Art against the bathroom walls? Why ever not? A colourful painting can definitely brighten up that space, and it is much easier than painting the walls or adding in a bidet.
If this idea gets your inspiration flowing, be sure that your bathroom is ventilated frequently to keep that art looking fresh and new.