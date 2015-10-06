Statement shower room designs

Don't think of your shower room as just a small and unimportant space, give it the same attention as you would any other room in the house. There are such amazing opportunities for personalisation when it comes to bathroom and shower areas and we are talking about more than just tiles. If you can dream it, you can install it!

Take a look at these shower room designs that make a statement and see if anything is different and daring enough to encourage you to give your space some excitement!