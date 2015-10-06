Statement shower room designs

Don't think of your shower room as just a small and unimportant space, give it the same attention as you would any other room in the house. There are such amazing opportunities for personalisation when it comes to bathroom and shower areas and we are talking about more than just tiles. If you can dream it, you can install it!
Take a look at these shower room designs that make a statement and see if anything is different and daring enough to encourage you to give your space some excitement!
If you could take a shower in Atlantis, we're pretty sure it would look like this! Shower room designs that seek to make the entire space a wet room are gaining popularity and we can certainly see why. With integral seating, ornate fixtures and wall to wall shimmering tiles, we can think of no place more relaxing to spend a few minutes every morning! Of course, we'd like to also get the adjacent sauna installed in our homes, but if space won't allow, then a terrific tiled masterpiece of a shower will just have to do!
For shower room designs with a difference, why not think about having some custom tiles made? The perfect addition to any shower or wet room, tiles offer a fabulous style upgrade that can be tailored to your exact tastes, as well as the size and shape of your room. We love this enormous orchid design that has brightened up a very plain space and allowed for a strong accent colour to creep into the scheme. In fact, we could imagine that a host of fluffy fuchsia towels would look nothing short of fabulous in this room.
When you are without lashings of space to play with, sometimes it is best to stick with simplicity. Thankfully, shower room designs can happily accommodate simple tastes and needs as it only takes a slither of some exciting tiles to really lift and transform a space! This is a great example, from CATO Creative, that sees tiny dark mosaic tiles being put to great use as a feature wall decoration within the shower and above the integrated shelf area. With everything else having been kept neutral, these pops of colour are able to really stand out, while not shrinking the space or overpowering it. Super!
When a space needs to be far more functional than aesthetically pleasing, it can be easy to negate appearances altogether, but we are glad that this example shows just how unnecessary that compromise is. Breathtaking in its basic elegance, this room shows just how adaptable shower room designs are and what can be achieved in even the most modest of areas. Golden tones stop the room feeling clinical or boxed in, while the fabulous wall finish inside the shower gives just a hint of design that seems to say that this room was no oversight.
Though there is a bath in this room, clearly the entire space has been designed around that wonderfully expansive shower unit that just seems to beckon us in. Shower room designs such as this one really capture the feeling of luxury that all high end bathrooms seek to bring to life and with honey tones, warm beiges and chic fixtures all in place, the use of stark marble for the shower walls and adjacent storage chest makes wonderful sense. A strong slice of luxe in an already stunning space.
There are those in the world that would hear 'beige bathroom' and assume that something uninteresting was being talked about, but not us as we have seen some beautiful examples of neutral colours put to wonderful use, this one included. Shower room designs are very much dictated by the available space and this particular room, with its sloping ceiling, exposed beam and narrow footprint, offered the design team little to work with. Thankfully, the use of calm and neutral beige has allowed the shower room to be transformed into an airy haven that offers just enough practical space and bags of character.
Well, the cobalt blue rug is making a valiant attempt to steal the show but there really can only be one winner and that's the utterly incredible natural stonework wall seen here, inside the shower. When it comes to making a really dramatic statement, shower room designs like this one are hard to beat and gracefully combine a mix of materials and styles into one cohesive finished product. With everything else kept within a neutral palette, the rug helps to pick out the natural blues and greys of the feature wall, but we'd never be blue showering here!
Shower room designs can easily slip into being bright and gaudy, thanks to the use of coloured tiles to liven them up, but that has been totally avoided in this amazing space. By sticking to grey tones, the floor, seat and walls all work together to create a relaxed and calm room that is reminiscent of a traditional spa. With even the soft furnishings following the same scheme, no accent colour is being added and there is nothing to detract from the main purpose of the room; relaxation.
As shower room designs go, this must be one of the most complex that we have come across! With a medley of colours, styles, materials and spaces at play, it is hard to really focus in on individual elements and yet the overarching impression is one of high end luxury and stunning styling. With dual sinks and a shower large enough for two, joint bathing would be no problem, making this an eminently practical addition and we can imagine that with the right lighting, relaxation is achievable, as are excitable ablutions ahead of a night out.
Have we suddenly been transported onto a submarine? No, this is just an amazing demonstration of how far you can take shower room designs! Incredibly industrial and masculine, this shower room space has been separated from the bedroom by only a sheet of perspex! Not for the body conscious, we think this is the ultimate in bachelor pad additions and love the use of polished concrete to give exactly the right effect.
