Classic dining room furniture you'll adore

Though modern styling is enjoying a huge amount of popularity right now, there are certain spaces that always seems to favour a more traditional flavour. For a family meal or gathering with friends, there is nothing better than classic dining room furniture and we love how even the most traditional tables and chairs can make themselves look at home in modern, funky or downright different surroundings.
Take a look at these examples of classic dining room furniture and see if you can picture yourself enjoying magnificent meals with your friends and family.
There's nothing mellow about the bright yellow accents at play here, but we are absolutely floored by how wonderful the classic dining room furniture looks with modern upholstery from Interior Desires! A large and extremely traditional table, big enough to comfortably seat eight diners, it's great to see funky design flair being brought in, in the form of the chair upholstery and surrounding soft furnishings. Who says traditional dark wood has to be plain and boring? Not us, that's for sure!
Classic dining room furniture by its very nature looks so effortlessly elegant and chic that you can't help but start planning dinner parties as soon as you have seen it! This is a gorgeous example of super traditional furniture, with a large table and comfortable high back chairs, all having been finished in a lovely cream colour. The chandeliers above help to bring extra glamour to the setting, but the table itself really is taking centre stage as a wholly lovely location for comfortable dining.
We can't talk about classic dining room furniture without saluting the lovely and traditional wooden farmhouse table! A staple in millions of kitchens and dining rooms around the world, a chunky wooden table offers not only a perfect place to rest your plate, but also homework and anything else that a busy family needs to keep at hand. Though maybe slightly less elegant than some of its cousins, the sturdy farmhouse table is a classic for a reason; it does the job and looks beautiful while doing it.
Comfortably seating 10 people, this fabulous dining table brings a little tradition and modernity to a hybrid extension. Clearly and old building with a new frontage, the blending of old and new works wonderfully here and the classic dining room furniture is no exception. Bringing timeless elegance in the form of the simple but expansive table, the chairs add a touch of colour and sleek modern styling. The pastel blue offsets the prevalent neutral tones wonderfully and the finished result is a room that promises chic and enjoyable dining.
Glass table tops have been around for a long time now and we think they add a certain something to classic dining room furniture. Infusing a traditional installation with a breath of fresh air, a glass table will work in any space, but we think it looks so at home in this chic and elegant modern kitchen. Able to offset any colour scheme, by injecting light into the space, a glass table helps to break up dark colours in particular, preventing them from appearing too overbearing, as we can see here with the stark black kitchen.
Classic dining room furniture appears to be having something of a renaissance, especially in the sense that traditional Danish designs are being recreated. This beautiful dining set is high reminiscent of the formica-topped tables of old, with tapered wooden legs and matching chairs and it couldn't look more Danish if it tried. The wood has been kept light and paired with a pretty grey upholstery to offer a simple and elegant set that will integrate with any surroundings seamlessly, even pared back modern ones as seen here.
Now this is the epitome of classic dining room furniture isn't it? A stunningly large bench table, with matching seats, finished in an undeniably shabby chic style and decorated with heavily patterned soft furnishings. We must be in rural France now, as nowhere else can capture the essence of country styling so perfectly. The whole room feels harmonious, as if it is all working towards the same theme and we can picture countless dinner parties and family meals being enjoyed here. Stunning!
Some classic dining room furniture looks so huge and formal that it almost appears to be a conference table! This is one example of exactly that, with the implied functionality being for high end dinner parties and soirees only. Finished in a rich, highly polished dark wood, which we presume to be mahogany, this table and chairs set still offers a slice of personality, thanks to the striped cushion upholstery, which perfectly matches the modern art in the background. Not quite as formal as we first thought perhaps?
If you are keen to bring some classic dining room furniture into your home, but dark wood isn't for you, what about a fantastically simple cantina style bench? Incredibly simple in design and execution, the joy of this set comes in the fact that you will be close to everyone you are sharing a meal with. Perfect for rustic or country homes, these tables also look great in minimalist settings and definitely inject a little traditional flavour without the heavy handed approach of mahogany!
If you want to 'go the whole hog' with classic dining room furniture, you can't go wrong with a set like this one. With seating for 12, this is a huge table, finished in mahogany, with matching high back chairs. The cushion upholstery is traditional, having been finished in a vibrant red and it is fitting that a chandelier lights the top, as what else could possibly compete with this dining set? Looking perfectly at home here, you may struggle to seamlessly integrate a set such as this into your home unless you have a grandiose estate, but if you do, then we don't think you can go wrong with something in this high end style.
