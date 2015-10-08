Eye-catching bathroom flooring

Think of bathrooms and you may be drifting off into a land of stunning suites and fluffy towels but we want you to cast your eyes down and give some thought to bathroom flooring! So often overlooked, the right floor can help to turn a beautiful bathroom into a breathtaking and unforgettable space and with so many amazing options available, you really will be spoilt for choice!

Take a look at the following examples of bathroom flooring and see if you are ready to rip up the linoleum to lay something a little more stylish!