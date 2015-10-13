German kitchens are known for their sleek, modern design and are available in a variety of materials to help achieve the look of precision and high end design. Perfect for a minimalist, German kitchens are typically clutter free with smooth finishes, sharp lines and simple yet stylish design.
Take a look at these gorgeous German kitchens—they'll surely make your cooking more efficient!
Go all the way German with a kitchen by integrating favourite German cities and words in the kitchen design. The splashback of this kitchen does just that. In a very artistic way the kitchen splashback is literally a homage to Germany. The counters are a fun, bright red, very bold while retaining its modern, minimalist feel. The splashback uses red glass, with white writing to create an in the face look that is surely unforgettable.
This cool try kitchen is a great example of a German kitchen. The kitchen uses neutral, yet fashionable colors of white, beige and grey to create a fashionable look. The kitchen island serves as a great working space as well as a table area so the cook can be social while mixing ingredients. The cabinets are also the dark grey colour and even feature a
hidden fridge, a very popular design in German kitchens where the fridge looks like it is part of the cabinetry. For a cool grey look, try this kitchen.
Create a bright, light, and airy kitchen by using white… everywhere. This gorgeous German kitchen is not afraid to use white in design. Instead of looking boring it is quite stylish. The large kitchen island features many drawers for storage, with no finishes of course, making for very modern design. The white colour really feels modern, especially against the white wall and light floors. The designer added a very colourful, large painting for a touch of colour. Overall, this kitchen is a great example of how white on white can still be high in design and flavour.
Bring in elegance into a German kitchen design by using marble. This kitchen is smooth, sleek, and minimalist all the things to be expected in a German kitchen. The use of marble for the kitchen island is a nice touch of elegance. It adds a regal, high class feel to the kitchen. The marble uses the two colours of the kitchen, white and grey, perfectly to create a look that surely will impress guests.
Try working with wood to bring style and personality into a German kitchen. The wood work in this room is absolutely stunning. The kitchen island is made of a grained wood that is so rich of texture and patten it feels as if it is full of life, bringing much energy into this kitchen. This same wood is used as the splashback, creating a look of continuity with this very cool wood. This wood play is a win for this gorgeous German kitchen.
The kitchen is arguably the most important room of a home. It's where friends and family gather, and create ever lasting memories. So why not make a super comfortable environment in a kitchen by adding a lounge area? That's right, cook and entertain at the same time as loved ones lounge on this gorgeous leather couch. Set against a wall of the kitchen, it faces the sleek white German design of the appliances and kitchen island. Keep loved ones close and cook an amazing meal at the same time with this gorgeous German kitchen everyone will love.
Silver is definetly a cool, modern colour so of course we had to feature it amongst our German kitchens collection. This kitchen is the perfect example of a modern, minimalist room. The entire kitchen uses white as its palette, creating a very open and fresh look. The island top, as well as the countertops are silver, which looks amazingly refreshing against the white. This kitchen looks too clean and perfect to mess up with food, but it surely will become a favourite room with its ample space and airy design.
How's this for an eye catching, unforgettable, gorgeous German kitchen? This highly stylish kitchen owes its fashion sense to the use of black as a colour palette. One normally wouldn't think to use such a dark colour in a kitchen, but this definitely works. The counters and splashback are black with a finish that gives it a mysterious, smoky look. The cabinets above are white, to bring in a bit of light and balance out the black but really, this black German kitchen is such a unique room. It's definetly for the adventurous!
This wood work is nothing short of amazing. It definetly is attention grabbing, and becomes the focal point of this gorgeous German kitchen. The beautiful dark wood on the kitchen island has hints of lighter shades that create a straight line pattern itself. It looks like a piece of modern art, and is the perfect addition to this neutral colluded kitchen. Easily integrate modern design on a kitchen island by playing with eye catching wood work.
This gorgeous German kitchen shows us how to work with a small space and create a fabulous room. The appliances are ultra modern, but what else do we expect from a German kitchen? The cool black oven is set in a bold colour wall. This tangerine colour is a great, unexpected surprise in this space. It goes well with the dark kitchen counter and appliances, as well as the beautiful and also dark floor. Don't be shy, add a bold feature wall to a kitchen to create a look that is full of personality.