Throw these things out your home right NOW!

Keeping that house looking clean and clutter-free can be quite difficult, especially when you don’t know what to keep and what to let go.
Fortunately, homify is here to help, as you know we are all about clean spaces and stylish layouts. Thus, have a seat, and check whether you are guilty of hoarding these elements in your home.
That shirt you haven’t worn since last spring; those towels and blankets that are gathering dust in the bottom of your closet – donate all of them right now, as they are taking up valuable space.
Besides, somebody else will definitely get more use out of them than you currently are.
Sponges can soak up bacteria like nobody’s business, considering what their prime purpose in life is. And even though you may treat your sponges and cloths to regular cleanings, they weren’t built to last forever.
Thus, if those kitchen sponges are older than one month, toss them right away. Your cloths can be kept longer, as long as you regularly dip them in a diluted bleach solution between uses. And remember to launder them in your washing machine every week.
Thanks to modern technology, most of our favourite magazines (and books) are now available in digital format, which means there’s really no point in stocking up on magazines all around the house anymore.
And what about those old ones lying around on bookshelves and coffee tables? Unless they’re being kept for some special purpose, get rid of them. Libraries, schools, and second-hand bookstores will usually accept donated books and magazines that are still in good condition.
We all know the chaos that can ensue once a bunch of plastic holders and lids are thrown together in a cupboard. It’s only a matter of time before lids get lost or containers seemingly multiply, outnumbering the lids.
What’s the use of keeping those lids and containers that you’re not using anymore?
This one goes hand in hand with your old clothes – someone else out there will be glad to have your pair of shoes that you haven’t worn in the past year.
But if you happen to stumble upon a few pairs of the same shoe in various states of disrepair, then it’s most definitely time to indulge in a decent cleaning out of your closet.
If you’re one of those people who think that you might someday need that container or box that your new cheese grater came in, we have news for you – you won’t.
Rather recycle those empty boxes that are taking up unnecessary space.
Opening the pantry and reaching inside is sure to deliver at least one packet of spice or can of soup you’ve forgotten about. Do a thorough inventory check of your kitchen cupboards and wherever else you keep foods and snacks to check for any expired stuff.
While you’re at it, have a go at the bathroom storage and search for makeup, soaps, and other elements that are past their best-before dates.
