18 easy to manage gardens to save time (and your back)

press profile homify press profile homify
White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
garden should be a little piece of outdoor heaven that connects seamlessly to your home, so you don't want it to become a monumental chore to maintain.

Whether you have a petite courtyard or a huge expanse of space, there are some fantastic examples of how you can create a stunning spot that will be easy to manage and a pleasure to tend. No need for a professional gardener here, let's take a look at what you could accomplish!

1. Minimal ground-covering shrubs makes life easy

Gartenumgestaltung, Bodin Pflanzliche Raumgestaltung GmbH Bodin Pflanzliche Raumgestaltung GmbH
Bodin Pflanzliche Raumgestaltung GmbH
Bodin Pflanzliche Raumgestaltung GmbH

2. A simple lawn will only need mowing now and then

A Yin Yang front garden homify Minimalist style garden
homify
homify

3. Raised beds and clipped box hedge are super easy to maintain

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

4. The ultimate in low maintenance, a decked garden with a few potted plants looks amazing!

Fulham 2, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern garden
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

5. Self-contained borders will only need a perfunctory weeding now and then

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
Aralia
Aralia

6. Trees, evergreen shrubs and grass basically take care of themselves

Mullaloo Project, Project Artichoke Project Artichoke Minimalist style garden
Project Artichoke
Project Artichoke

7. Planters keep everything in check

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

8. Having just a lawn looks stylish, but requires minimal input

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist style garden
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

9. Your courtyard can be super simple to maintain if you just go with potted trees

minimal city courtyard Claire Potter Design Minimalist style garden
Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design

10. Breaking up borders with shingle, terraces and a lawn will make sure nothing gets too overgrown

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia
Aralia

11. Box hedge topiary looks great and only needs clipping a couple of times a year

FAMILY HOUSE IN OŘECH,CZECH REPUBLIC, MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ Minimalist style garden
MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ

FAMILY HOUSE IN OŘECH,CZECH REPUBLIC

MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ
MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ
MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ

12. Make an existing tree the main feature and you will only need to prune the canopy once a year

Feng Shui, Revelation-Fengshui Revelation-Fengshui Minimalist style garden
Revelation-Fengshui
Revelation-Fengshui

13. Small but perfectly formed Zen gardens necessitate order, so it will be easy to stay on top of them

Proyectos pequeños, Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Minimalist style garden Stone Green
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.

14. Eclectic potted plants will only need moving to bigger pots once a year

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM

15. Wall climbers look great and can basically be left to their own devices

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

16. Simple yet effective, a lawn and a dining terrace need minimal attention

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

17. Large flowering bushes make a big impact and will only need pruning once a year

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
MK2 international landscape architects

MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects

18. A concrete patio won't need wedding so you can just focus on pretty pots and hanging baskets!

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Top Drawer Little Gardens You Can Copy This Weekend.

24 thought-provoking living room ideas for your home
Are you happy to take the easy route to garden perfection?

