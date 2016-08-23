Your browser is out-of-date.

13 things observant people WILL notice in your home

press profile homify
Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects
Do you ever stop to think about what guests in your home are noticing most? Would that change how you decorate or present your space?

We pondered this issue and think we have come up with the top thirteen things that keen eyes will pick up on. From a well-stocked bathroom through to personal touches that an interior designer would never be able to select for you, we're going to let you in on all those touches that eagle-eyed visitors notice.

Prepare to be surprised!

1. Your façade. Does it have an attractive front door that gives a great first impression?

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

2. The layout of your rooms. A lot of people will naturally think about how they would organise the space

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

3. If you have the sofa against a wall. This is quickly going out of fashion and is instantly noticeable

Schoolmasters build different
build different
build different

4. If you have fresh flowers dotted around to create a fresh aesthetic

Hand-drawn Flowers Pixers
Pixers

Hand-drawn Flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

5. How many cushions you have on your sofa. The more, the better!

Decorative Animal Cushions and Wallpaper Helen Gordon
Helen Gordon
Helen Gordon

6. If you have any dusty clutter on your mantle or shelves. Grab a duster!

Mid century bank of drawers Owl and the Elephant
Owl and the Elephant
Owl and the Elephant

7. How you have organised your bookshelves. Are you a colour-coded or alphabetical person?

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire, Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd

8. Heritage touches, such as original fireplaces and wood panelling. Show them off if you have them!

Midcentury Modern Lounge Diner JMdesign
JMdesign
JMdesign

9. How your home smells. You might have become 'nose blind' to your home's aroma, but some scented candles will fix that!

Bimala brass lanterns homify
homify
homify

10. If your curtains are the right length. Curtains should reach the floor, to give a high end feel

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild
Designers Guild
Designers Guild

11. How well stocked your bathroom is. Nobody wants to have to ask for toilet roll, soap or towels

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

12. How matchy-matchy your décor is. A theme is one thing, but add some contrast

Vipp kitchen Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

13. All the personal touches that make a house a home. Artwork and family pictures will always draw attention.

Life is a journey old world map vintage art print Always Sparkle
Always Sparkle
Always Sparkle

For more visitor-related home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Quick Cleaning Tips To Be Ready For Visitors In Minutes.

18 easy to manage gardens to save time (and your back)
Which of these do you notice when visiting?

