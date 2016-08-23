13 things observant people WILL notice in your home

Do you ever stop to think about what guests in your home are noticing most? Would that change how you decorate or present your space?

We pondered this issue and think we have come up with the top thirteen things that keen eyes will pick up on. From a well-stocked bathroom through to personal touches that an interior designer would never be able to select for you, we're going to let you in on all those touches that eagle-eyed visitors notice.

Prepare to be surprised!