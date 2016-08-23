This Kitchen Extension is Genius!

Sometimes we find that it's the smaller, more simple extensions that make the biggest impact and today's is one such addition.

Delicately proportioned, minimally furnished and finished in a bright white with punchy, accent colours and a feature wall, this newly created kitchen/dining room has everything you could want and more! We really do mean that this project has more than you would expect, as there is also a new surprise lurking at the bottom of the garden.

Ready to take a look?