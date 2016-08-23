This Kitchen Extension is Genius!

Sometimes we find that it's the smaller, more simple extensions that make the biggest impact and today's is one such addition.
Delicately proportioned, minimally furnished and finished in a bright white with punchy, accent colours and a feature wall, this newly created kitchen/dining room has everything you could want and more! We really do mean that this project has more than you would expect, as there is also a new surprise lurking at the bottom of the garden.
Ready to take a look?
A staggeringly simple boxy design, this kitchen extension offers so much more than just extra space; it also brings minimalist building right into the foreground.
With the doors opening up fully, the necessary garden sacrifice doesn't feel like so much of a bind, and would you just look at the functional yet beautiful inside layout!
We'll never get bored of bright white kitchens, as they are perpetually chic, contemporary and the ideal choice for a modern home extension.
Contrasting with the lovely exposed brick feature wall, the kitchen takes on a warmth that is undeniable and the usable space is great. Though a small addition, there's no shortage of floor space here and nothing has been left out. Bravo, kitchen planners!
Well, that's a shocker. Far from sticking rigidly to the all-white interior, this bright yellow splashback really puts the fun into functional space!
Without this accent colour, the corner kitchen could have run the risk of feeling a little sterile, but now it looks vibrant, arty and cool.
First things first; we love the dining table, complete with mismatched shabby chic chairs. In an otherwise quite serious space, they really lift the feel and inject some personality.
When you also throw in an exposed brick feature wall, you suddenly have a creatively sophisticated room that must be fun for the whole family to spend time in. We love that a television area has been included, as it allows everyone to convene in one area.
This shot is fantastic, as you get to take in the gorgeous looks and happy vibe of this whole room. Look at that skylight, perfectly positioned over the sofa! We can imagine some fabulous weekend naps happening there, but the real shocker is the extra room that has been built at the bottom of the garden.
A handy office space for the grown ups, this was a project that had a lot of parameters but it met them all with ease. Can we get a garden office now, please?
For more home extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Light and Bright Home Extension.