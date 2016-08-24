De-clutter Your Home with These 10 Steps

Clutter has a nasty habit of creeping up on us. One day it’s only a magazine and a takeaway menu on the countertop, and suddenly it’s a horde of wrappers, stickers, unopened envelopes, the neighbours’ kittens, and goodness knows what else that are taking up valuable space inside your home.

No wonder we sometimes feel so discouraged looking at our interiors – they’re being overthrown by messy piles all the time.

If you’re unsure about throwing something out, ask yourself these questions: Do I love it? Do I need it? Do I use it? Easy peasy!

Let’s talk downsizing and de-cluttering, helping you achieve more and more space every time you get rid of something.