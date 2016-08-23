24 thought-provoking living room ideas for your home

Living rooms can really make or break your home as, more often than not, they're the hub of the home and where you spend most of your free time.

Interior designers would have you believe that creating the perfect balance of relaxation, usability and fun is something of a dark art. They might be right, but we think that by showing you some of the most incredible home furnishing designs that we've found, you will have everything you need to flex your creative muscles.

Take a look at these wonderfully inspiring styles and see if anything fires up your imagination!