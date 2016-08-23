Your browser is out-of-date.

24 thought-provoking living room ideas for your home

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style living room
Living rooms can really make or break your home as, more often than not, they're the hub of the home and where you spend most of your free time.

Interior designers would have you believe that creating the perfect balance of relaxation, usability and fun is something of a dark art. They might be right, but we think that by showing you some of the most incredible home furnishing designs that we've found, you will have everything you need to flex your creative muscles.

Take a look at these wonderfully inspiring styles and see if anything fires up your imagination!

1. Statement pieces of furniture will transform a living room

CASA LAGASCA, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor
2. Your windows can become a main feature, if you accessorise them as well as the rest of the room

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör - living room Magdalena Kosidlo Scandinavian style living room
3. Going heavy on the patterns will make a really eye-catching statement

Prestigious Textiles - Accent Fabric Collection Curtains Made Simple Scandinavian style living room
4. Pared back designs are great for adult-only living rooms

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style living room
5. Don't think us Brits are boring! Bright furniture will look great in your living room

Living Room deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style living room Grey
6. Modern colours will really highlight period features in a British living room

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Rustic style living room
7. Oversized furniture creates such a cosy vibe

Dark Moody Living Space Gracious Luxury Interiors Rustic style living room Green
8. Parquet flooring will add a truly British touch to your living room

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
9. Making your sofa the focal point will create a snuggly living room

Living Room homify Modern living room
10. A woodburner or open fire makes for a winter-friendly living room

South Crown Street Living Room homify Modern living room refirbishment,renovation,aberdeen,house,living,scandinavian,stove,wood burner,timber
11. Ultra contemporary styling looks so chic. Perfect for a bachelor pad!

Minotti space, Architectural Visualization Architectural Visualization Modern living room
12. Coastal homes will look great with a beach theme, like this living room

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern living room White
13. Traditionally styled furniture in daring colours are so modern

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
14. Scandinavian vibes are ideal for a living room. Look at all that wood!

Heath Cottage Living Room homify Modern living room refurbishment,renovation,living room,cottage,scotland,aberdeen,timber,stove,scandinavian
15. Classic and understated neutral designs are great for those of us with a stiff upper lip

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
16. British homes will accept a retro-inspired living room with ease

Минимализм, Interiorbox Interiorbox Minimalist living room
17. You don't need a New York loft apartment to tap into the look

Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style living room
18. We're known for being eccentric, so why not make your living room reflect that?

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
19. Sociably laid-out living rooms are perfect for close families

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style living room
20. You don't need a big living room to create a stylish, nautical feel

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style living room
21. Heavy fabrics and traditional patterns really work in British living rooms

Country House, Hampshire, Helen Green Design Helen Green Design Country style living room
22. Country homes can make natural walls a real feature, especially when contrasted with a squidgy sofa

Cosy living room Hart Design and Construction Country style living room
23. Don't be afraid to create a 'shoes off' living room space. That's what we're best at!

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
24. Highlight period features, such as fireplaces, with contemporary flooring and luxe sofas

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring homify Classic style living room
homify

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring

Let's move from the living room, with this kitchen inspired Ideabook: 27 Tricks To Guarantee A Dazzling White Kitchen.

How will you create a beautifully British living room?

