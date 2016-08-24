Your browser is out-of-date.

19 classy gardens that need almost no maintenance

press profile homify
Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design
Let's make life easy for ourselves, shall we? It's hard enough to decorate and furnish a home beautifully, so the last thing any of us needs is a garden that needs constant attention too.

While we could hire gardeners to take care of our outdoor spaces, that can be a costly endeavour, so we think the key to a great garden is creating one that needs little or no maintenance. It's not laziness, it's practicality.

If we're on the same wavelength, take a look at these amazing low-key spaces and see which would work well for you!

1. Minimal greenery means maximum easy enjoyment!

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

2. A country garden can be left to its own devices

Rear Garden Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

3. Potted trees need a cursory pruning once a year. Easy!

Terrecotte Pregiate D'Impruneta ed Impasti Speciali , Montecchio S.r.l.
Montecchio S.r.l.
Montecchio S.r.l.

4. Ground covering plants can be left to do what they do best

modern grass garden, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT
Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT
Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT

5. Plants in tall planters and wall coverings only need a little clip now and then to keep their shape

Enjoyng the city scape Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

6. Tall hedges need a re-shape once a year and that's a job for the professionals anyway!

Topiary Spheres and a funky hedge Niwaki
Niwaki
Niwaki

7. Don't overlook artificial green walls, Hang them up and you're done, for life

Artichoke Project, Treebox vertical growers
Treebox vertical growers
Treebox vertical growers

8. Bedded perennials need nothing except the occasional water

IJLA - Chic Garden, IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

9. Plenty of shingle means weeds will barely ever pop up

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

10. Slate chips will make sure you never have to weed again!

A tranquil combination of traditional rock, slate and Acer Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

11. Courtyard gardens will only ever need a quick pressure wash, as the pots will look after themselves

homify Modern garden
homify
homify

12. An occasional prune is all you need here

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify
homify
homify

13. Water features need little attention and negate the need for lots of needy plants

homify Modern garden
homify
homify

14. We could be tempted to replace plants with pretty accessories, but could you?

homify Modern garden
homify
homify

15. Easy to manage hedges and a media centre? We're sold! We wouldn't even mind wiping the screen once a week

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

16. Skinny borders ensure nothing gets too overgrown

IJLA - Chic Garden, IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

17. Perfectly landscaped beds mean you won't get overrun without expecting it

Contemporary Split level terrace, Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

18. A statement lawn will need mowing maybe once every fortnight in summer, and far less in cooler months

CO-DE GREEN Model Garden, CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

19. Who can't handle a couple of pretty potted fruit trees? Just pluck the fruit and you're done!

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

For more amazing outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Cheap Yet Stylish Pallet Furniture Ideas For Your Home.

Throw these things out your home right NOW!
Do you love low maintenance, high impact gardens?

