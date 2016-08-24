19 classy gardens that need almost no maintenance

Let's make life easy for ourselves, shall we? It's hard enough to decorate and furnish a home beautifully, so the last thing any of us needs is a garden that needs constant attention too.

While we could hire gardeners to take care of our outdoor spaces, that can be a costly endeavour, so we think the key to a great garden is creating one that needs little or no maintenance. It's not laziness, it's practicality.

If we're on the same wavelength, take a look at these amazing low-key spaces and see which would work well for you!