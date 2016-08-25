Errors you MUST avoid when cleaning your home

Polishing the bathroom floor, ensuring those kitchen counters are gleaming, dusting the bookshelves in the study… just thinking about all the responsibilities that go into cleaning house is exhausting. Throw on top of that the notion that your “cleaning” rituals are actually mistakes that are doubling your work, and we don’t blame you for wanting to give up.
Fortunately for you, we have gathered some errors that most of us make when cleaning house, and we don’t mind sharing. Thus, take a good look, and see which mistakes you are guilty of…
More often than not, DIY versions of cleaning products don’t offer the same scientifically proven formulas that the professionally designed kind does – which means you are wasting both time and money if you whip up your own batch back home.
Rather opt for the store-bought kind.
This one caught us by surprise as well.
Using a feather duster only spreads the filth from one spot to another. If you are serious about home cleaning (and who isn’t?), rather opt for a microfibre cloth, as it grabs and holds dust particles much better than any duster ever could.
Yes, it is more pleasant to do housework when it’s nice and warm, but those UV rays are causing those glass panes to dry up before you can wipe up, leaving streaks and causing extra work for you to fix the wipe marks.
Rather save this chore for a cloudy day or after the sun has set.
Apparently the ancient Asians were on to something.
Leaving your shoes at the door severely cuts down on the amount of dirt and grime you trample inside, which means way less cleaning for you to do.
If your vacuum has a bag, replace it once it’s one-third full. If it’s bag-less, empty that canister after every single use, otherwise you could end up pushing dirt around on your floors instead of sucking it up.
Plus, a vacuum bag that’s full of dirt could start to stink up your house.
Before wiping the grout between your tiles, allow the cleaner to sit for a few minutes (while you tackle another cleaning project in another part of the house). This extra time will allow the formula to soak in, helping to soften and dissolve stains, which means easier and less scrubbing for you.
Spraying that now store-bought product cleaner directly onto a surface creates a build up that could attract more dust – leaving more work for you for later.
Avoid a sticky surface: spray that cleaner directly onto your cloth, and then rub it onto those furniture pieces.
We all have days that are busier than others, which means we tend to overlook those cleaning tasks on our to-do lists. The downside is that when we do eventually grab that broom or cleaning product, the task at hand became more difficult thanks to more accumulated dirt.
Rather stick to that cleaning ritual, or get to those cleaning tasks as soon as possible to make it easier on yourself.
The next time you get in the shower, flip on that exhaust fan and leave it running for about 15 – 20 minutes after you get out. This will help remove moisture and cut down on the mildew you will have to clean later.
Also opt to leave the windows open during the day for some fresh air to circulate.
