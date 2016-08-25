Errors you MUST avoid when cleaning your home

Polishing the bathroom floor, ensuring those kitchen counters are gleaming, dusting the bookshelves in the study… just thinking about all the responsibilities that go into cleaning house is exhausting. Throw on top of that the notion that your “cleaning” rituals are actually mistakes that are doubling your work, and we don’t blame you for wanting to give up.

Fortunately for you, we have gathered some errors that most of us make when cleaning house, and we don’t mind sharing. Thus, take a good look, and see which mistakes you are guilty of…