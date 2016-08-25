Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Errors you MUST avoid when cleaning your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Natural & Neutral Tiles, The London Tile Co. The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
Loading admin actions …

Polishing the bathroom floor, ensuring those kitchen counters are gleaming, dusting the bookshelves in the study… just thinking about all the responsibilities that go into cleaning house is exhausting. Throw on top of that the notion that your “cleaning” rituals are actually mistakes that are doubling your work, and we don’t blame you for wanting to give up.

Fortunately for you, we have gathered some errors that most of us make when cleaning house, and we don’t mind sharing. Thus, take a good look, and see which mistakes you are guilty of…

1. You make your own cleaner

Appartement 140m², blackStones blackStones Eclectic style kitchen
blackStones
blackStones

More often than not, DIY versions of cleaning products don’t offer the same scientifically proven formulas that the professionally designed kind does – which means you are wasting both time and money if you whip up your own batch back home.

Rather opt for the store-bought kind.

2. You use a feather duster

Living Area Absolute Project Management Modern living room
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

This one caught us by surprise as well.

Using a feather duster only spreads the filth from one spot to another. If you are serious about home cleaning (and who isn’t?), rather opt for a microfibre cloth, as it grabs and holds dust particles much better than any duster ever could.

3. You wash the windows when it’s sunny

Winchmore Hill, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight
Maxlight

Yes, it is more pleasant to do housework when it’s nice and warm, but those UV rays are causing those glass panes to dry up before you can wipe up, leaving streaks and causing extra work for you to fix the wipe marks. 

Rather save this chore for a cloudy day or after the sun has set.

4. You wear your shoes indoors

Flock Ossimi Wools of New Zealand Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

Apparently the ancient Asians were on to something.

Leaving your shoes at the door severely cuts down on the amount of dirt and grime you trample inside, which means way less cleaning for you to do.

5. You don’t clean your vacuum

Biscayne Stripe Wools of New Zealand Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

If your vacuum has a bag, replace it once it’s one-third full. If it’s bag-less, empty that canister after every single use, otherwise you could end up pushing dirt around on your floors instead of sucking it up.

Plus, a vacuum bag that’s full of dirt could start to stink up your house.

6. You don’t let tile cleaner soak in

Senate Stone Effect Porcelain Flagstone Tiles The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.

Before wiping the grout between your tiles, allow the cleaner to sit for a few minutes (while you tackle another cleaning project in another part of the house). This extra time will allow the formula to soak in, helping to soften and dissolve stains, which means easier and less scrubbing for you. 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You spray cleaner directly onto surfaces

Sterling Oak Nest of Tables The Cotswold Company Living roomSide tables & trays
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Spraying that now store-bought product cleaner directly onto a surface creates a build up that could attract more dust – leaving more work for you for later. 

Avoid a sticky surface: spray that cleaner directly onto your cloth, and then rub it onto those furniture pieces.

8. You don’t keep up with chores

Fulham House by Peek Architecture., Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern kitchen
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

We all have days that are busier than others, which means we tend to overlook those cleaning tasks on our to-do lists. The downside is that when we do eventually grab that broom or cleaning product, the task at hand became more difficult thanks to more accumulated dirt. 

Rather stick to that cleaning ritual, or get to those cleaning tasks as soon as possible to make it easier on yourself.

9. You don’t use that bathroom fan

Bathroom In:Style Direct Minimalist bathroom
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

The next time you get in the shower, flip on that exhaust fan and leave it running for about 15 – 20 minutes after you get out. This will help remove moisture and cut down on the mildew you will have to clean later. 

Also opt to leave the windows open during the day for some fresh air to circulate. 

Don’t miss these: 10 exciting ideas to whip your bathroom into shape.

23 light-enhanced kitchens you can be inspired by
Got any other tips to add to our house cleaning list?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks