Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Easy peasy home DIY projects you can manage

press profile homify press profile homify
Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style bathroom Ceramic Green
Loading admin actions …

Have you been hiding a love of DIY? If you have, and you love nothing more than getting a little crafty in your home, now's the time to unleash it.

We've found some super easy and cheap home improvement projects for you that will have your place looking like you hired an expensive interior designer in no time. You don't need to be amazingly skilled to complete any of these tasks, but we think they'll have a huge impact on your favourite spaces.

Though we shouldn't have favourites, just wait until you see the pom-pom idea for your bedroom!

1. Start off simple by painting some wooden doors in a bright colour

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style bathroom Ceramic Green
blackStones
blackStones

2. Knit a new throw blanket for your sofa. Chunky yarn will speed things up

homify HouseholdTextiles
homify
homify

3. Don't throw out old rugs, simply dye them!

SAGA, Skandihome Skandihome HouseholdTextiles
Skandihome
Skandihome

4. Make a terrarium out of any old glass items you have laying around

Terrarium Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik GardenPlants & flowers Glass Green
Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik
Pil Tasarım Mimarlik + Peyzaj Mimarligi + Ic Mimarlik

5. Switch out standard issue door and drawer knobs for something a little fancier

'Caxton Rose Trellis' design as 3D printed drawer handles Caxton Rhode Classic style living room
Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode

6. Make a side table out of old apple crates or even pallets

1985 Chest of 4 Drawers Vintage Apple Crates KitchenStorage
Vintage Apple Crates
Vintage Apple Crates

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Paint your old glasses with glass paint

Cocktail Time, Lavish Shoestring Lavish Shoestring KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Lavish Shoestring
Lavish Shoestring

8. Add new legs to a cheap desk to give it a designer look

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Study/officeDesks
JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL

9. Upcycle old wooden furniture with a shabby chic paint job

Bedside table painted in Chalk Paint decorative paint by Annie Sloan Annie Sloan BedroomBedside tables
Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan

10. Make a pom-pom garland to hang on your bedstead, or anywhere for that matter!

PomPom Garlands used in Girls new bedroom PomPom Galore Classic style bedroom
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

11. Create a desk tidy out of any unused containers, pots or glasses you have

Lifestyle, Eva Solo Eva Solo Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Eva Solo
Eva Solo

12. Add decals to a boring tiled wall to instantly brighten it up, in a non-permanent way

Daisy Chain Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

13. Use hanging pots to make a herb garden for your kitchen

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

14. Paint a whole wall with chalkboard paint for a super cool way to communicate with the rest of the household

Possum bed homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify
homify

For some cool garden DIY projects, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Head-Turning Garden Features You Can Build Yourself.

19 classy gardens that need almost no maintenance
Are you ready to get your DIY on now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks