21 of Britain's most glorious conservatories

Nothing adds class or charm to a home quite like a conservatory and what a way to enjoy a little year-round warmth here in the UK.

Perfect sun traps, conservatories allow you to have a summer, even when the unpredictable weather seems determined to do otherwise and we think we've found some of the most stunning installations that the UK has to offer.

Prepare to place a call to your trusted building team, as we're sure you're going to be tempted by at least one of these glazed beauties!