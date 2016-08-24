Your browser is out-of-date.

21 of Britain's most glorious conservatories

Impressive Dining Conservatory, Vale Garden Houses Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Nothing adds class or charm to a home quite like a conservatory and what a way to enjoy a little year-round warmth here in the UK.

Perfect sun traps, conservatories allow you to have a summer, even when the unpredictable weather seems determined to do otherwise and we think we've found some of the most stunning installations that the UK has to offer.

Prepare to place a call to your trusted building team, as we're sure you're going to be tempted by at least one of these glazed beauties!

1. These neutral tones really make the most of the sunshine

2. Orangery roofs draw in so much sunlight!

3. The monochrome scheme in here is so elegant

4. For contemporary cool, an all-glass conservatory can't be beaten

5. Mediterranean styling works really well in a conservatory, even in the UK

6. Talk about go big or go home!

7. A modern conservatory can blend perfectly with a British heritage home

8. A side conservatory is a great way to mix up a traditional addition

9. Mirroring the style of your home is easy with a custom build

10. We love the idea of a conservatory as a dining room

11. You can't ever have too much glazing, but be prepared to clean it!

12. The floor in here makes this an extra elegant space, not just an extension

13. Mixing stone with wood makes for a beautiful country house extension

14. Open plan living has never been easier!

15. Pared back and beautiful, this conservatory makes the most of those breathtaking UK views

16. Even narrow spaces have potential to be beautiful sun rooms

17. The drapes in here are magnificent, and look at that topiary

18. This cathedral style conservatory grabs our attention for all the right reasons

19. Modest but no less beautiful, this traditional conservatory is a wonderful extra social spot

20. This UK home almost has a tropical feel to it, thanks to the conservatory. The pooch is an optional extra!

21. Kitchen conservatories are really taking off now and we can see why

For more conservatory inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: What NOT To Do When Building Your Own Conservatory.

Why might you add a conservatory to your home?

