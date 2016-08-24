Your browser is out-of-date.

18 unbelievable homes from around the world

press profile homify
Rhiannon's House, Nutshell Construction Nutshell Construction Country style houses
It's all very well knowing that we have some amazing architects here in the UK, but when it comes to a dream home design, it never hurts to look a little further than our own shores for inspiration.

With that in mind, we've found some of the most incredible houses from around the world to show you today. From modernist masterpieces to traditional country homes with stunning gardens, we bet there is something for everyone here. 

Take a look and tell us which is your favourite!

1. Found in the Leningrad region, this woodland retreat is a real dream!

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

2. We know what we're doing in the UK, as this monumental contemporary build shows

Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

3. The Netherlands have really cornered the market for modern wooden homes

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

4. If this is what all architecture looks like in Germany, we'll consider moving

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

5. A beautiful stonework home, this build in Turkey shows that bigger isn't always better

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

6. Fiery in colour, we love this rustic villa from Brazil

Projeto, Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

7. We certainly wouldn't mind a floating home in Hamburg after seeing this

B-Type im City Sporthafen Hamburg, FLOATING HOMES
FLOATING HOMES
FLOATING HOMES

8. Hollywood shows us how ultra opulence is done with this beach house fit for a movie star

Blue Jay Way, McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

9. Multi-level and beautiful, this Indian home has it all

Poddar residence, Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

10. A touch of traditional Mediterranean flair goes a long way for this Spanish dream villa

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

11. Wood and white done right. Bravo, Brazil!

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa

12. Almost Asian in style, this pagoda home in Rio is a carnival for the senses

Casa Angra I, Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura

13. Offering super cool shapes and a bright finish, this Indian masterpiece is timeless

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

14. Nobody does heritage homes better than the UK!

Exterior with grounds Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction

15. South Korea are making this look so easy. What a timber triumph!

homify
homify
homify

16. The combination of modern and traditional styling here is so special. India, you inspire us

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

17. It's no surprise that this stunning single-storey home is found in one of the most artistic cities in the world. Spain, you must be proud of Barcelona for this

El Refugio Inteligente, NOEM
NOEM
NOEM

18. The perfect starter home that lacks nothing in the way of luxury, Germany can do no wrong

homify
homify
homify

Let's return to familiar shores with: The Most Beautiful Houses in Britain.

De-clutter Your Home with These 10 Steps
Which country's style did you like most?

