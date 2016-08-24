18 unbelievable homes from around the world

It's all very well knowing that we have some amazing architects here in the UK, but when it comes to a dream home design, it never hurts to look a little further than our own shores for inspiration.

With that in mind, we've found some of the most incredible houses from around the world to show you today. From modernist masterpieces to traditional country homes with stunning gardens, we bet there is something for everyone here.

Take a look and tell us which is your favourite!