13 garden path designs you can easily copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten", SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
A great garden path does more than simply offer easy access to all of your outdoor space. It also ties a theme together and adds an extra nuance of care and consideration.

If you've taken the time to nurture and create a beautiful lawn, you don't want to be trampling on it either, do you? You might think that creating a gorgeous path is a job for a professional landscape architect, but you couldn't be more wrong, as we've found some great designs that you could easily imitate in a single weekend.

Come and take a walk with us…

1. Wooden planks and paving slabs make a great team

Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten", SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
2. Shingle paths are as easy to create as opening a bag and pouring the stones!

Mote Avenue, Maidstone Cowen Garden Design Country style garden
Cowen Garden Design
3. Small shrubs have made this stone path really come to life

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
4. Chunky pebbles and smooth slabs look so designer but can have only taken a day to lay

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
GK Architects Ltd
5. Decking boards are ideal for a garden path, if you have a level surface to lay them on

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Glass Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia
6. Crisp-edged flagstones do all the precision work for you

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes
7. Red bricks are a great way to edge a path, to give it a professional finish

Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
Cornus Garden Design
8. Pale tones look so chic, as does a seemingly random arrangement of slabs

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design
9. This might look high end, but it's the edging blocks that have made this path look so perfect

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes
10. What could be easier than removing some turf and laying some stones?

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Solardome Industries Limited
11. Red bricks make a great rustic path that will overshadow an uneven surface

Eastbourne townhouse Capability chris
Capability chris
12. All you'd need here is some shuttering, concrete and broken slab pieces

Path leading to office. JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS Modern garden
JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS
13. This side-by-side design looks so orchestrated that guests will be sure you hired a professional!

Sandstone & Aggregate Path Earth Designs Modern garden Sandstone Beige
Earth Designs
For more easy garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Classy Gardens That Need Almost No Maintenance.

Could you wrap your head around building a path?

