13 garden path designs you can easily copy

A great garden path does more than simply offer easy access to all of your outdoor space. It also ties a theme together and adds an extra nuance of care and consideration.

If you've taken the time to nurture and create a beautiful lawn, you don't want to be trampling on it either, do you? You might think that creating a gorgeous path is a job for a professional landscape architect, but you couldn't be more wrong, as we've found some great designs that you could easily imitate in a single weekend.

Come and take a walk with us…