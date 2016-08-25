19 mood-enhancing ways you can use yellow at home

We all have a favourite colour, but yellow is so in right now that we'd be silly to ignore it! The colour of sunshine, positivity and warmth, yellow can have a huge impact on your home and looks great in every room, from your kitchen to your bedroom.

While you might not be keen on having banana coloured cabinets, we think we've found some great ways to include it in your interior design scheme.

Subtle or brazen, we know you're going to love some of these…