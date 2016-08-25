Your browser is out-of-date.

19 mood-enhancing ways you can use yellow at home

press profile homify press profile homify
Bromley: Playroom, JMdesign JMdesign Modern living room
We all have a favourite colour, but yellow is so in right now that we'd be silly to ignore it! The colour of sunshine, positivity and warmth, yellow can have a huge impact on your home and looks great in every room, from your kitchen to your bedroom.

While you might not be keen on having banana coloured cabinets, we think we've found some great ways to include it in your interior design scheme.

Subtle or brazen, we know you're going to love some of these…

1. A yellow sofa will be an eye-catching addition to your living room

Living Rooms by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia Moda Interiors Eclectic style living room
Moda Interiors
2. Mustard walls are a brave move but they look great!

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
3. For subtle inclusion, yellow patterned textiles work well

Cracked Ice Minor Mustard fabric, Flock Flock
Flock
4. We really are tempted by all-yellow cabinets!

Creta, Del Tongo Del Tongo Modern kitchen
Del Tongo
5. Funky chairs look amazing in a primary bright, such as yellow

LOFT DISEÑADO POR JUDITH FARRAN by HOME DECO ( centro de Barcelona), Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Industrial style living room
Home Deco Decoración
6. For a cheeky pop of colour, side tables look great in a mustard hue

Lean Man Console And Then Design Limited Living roomShelves
And Then Design Limited
7. Fresh flowers are always a winner, but how about changing yours up to yellow for a few weeks?

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
8. Retro furniture can really handle a strong shade

better.seating, better.interiors better.interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
better.interiors
9. Contemporary storage, with a gloss finish, is perfect in yellow

The Living Room features Built-In Storage and Shelving ArchitectureLIVE Modern living room grey sofa,living room,timber flooring,built-in storage,yellow accent,underfloor heating
ArchitectureLIVE
10. For something more period correct, a lemon hue will be great in older homes

Playroom/ Teenage Hangout JMdesign Modern living room
JMdesign
11. You could start by choosing movable yellow items, such as lamps, in case you aren't keen

Elisabeth, JULIEN PHEDYAEFF JULIEN PHEDYAEFF Interior landscaping
JULIEN PHEDYAEFF
12. Yellow is brilliant when used close to windows, as it makes the whole room feel warm

Full Home Interior Latest Designs, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Modern living room
Nimble Interiors
13. Yellow and white always look right! This bathroom is as pretty as a daisy

VASCA JOY , arlexitalia arlexitalia BathroomBathtubs & showers
arlexitalia
14. Super small home accessories are a gentle way to experiment with yellow

Candlesticks by Jansen rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration candlestick,jasen,grey,pink,yellow
rigby &amp; mac
15. Get the perfect shade of yellow for you by shabby chic-ing a dining table yourself. Will you choose lemon or mustard?

Reclaimed Top Shabby Chic Yellow Dining/Side Table , The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture Dining roomTables
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
16. What a happy little bathtub this is! Even the kids won't mind bath time in this

Yellow Bathtub Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Woodford Architecture and Interiors
17. Studious spaces work well with yellow, as it's a positive, focusing colour

Reforma e modernização de escritório comercial, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bars & clubs Yellow Commercial Spaces
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
18. Statement wallpaper has never looked so brave! We'd love this in a hallway

Carte da Parati Wood, All The Fruits All The Fruits Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
All The Fruits
19. Partnered with grey, yellow is an ideal bedroom colour as it's warm and calm all at once

Bedroom Luxury, Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office BedroomBeds & headboards
Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office
For more colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Eye-Popping Ways To Perfect Pastel Rooms.

13 garden path designs you can easily copy
Are you ready to let some sunshine into your home?

