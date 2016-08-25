Your browser is out-of-date.

23 light-enhanced kitchens you can be inspired by

Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Using your space well is key to having rooms that feel spacious, bright and airy. This is none more important than your kitchen. The area where the whole family naturally gravitates to for social times, sustenance and fun, it's really important that there is enough room for everybody and that the room doesn't feel too claustrophobic.

With that in mind, welcome to an Ideabook all about big and bright kitchens! We know all of these spaces will have been created by talented kitchen planners, but that won't stop us from gathering some inspiration and trying out some of these styles for ourselves.

Would you care to join us?

1. The big window and bright lighting here keeps everything feeling spacious

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

2. Skylights for the win! When it comes to keeping a kitchen light, that is

homify Modern kitchen
homify
homify

3. Pastel tones and light flooring makes this space feel huge

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

4. Spotlights are really working their magic to keep this room perfectly bright

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

5. With light coming in from every direction, this is a dazzling kitchen!

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft
Rencraft

6. Industrial styling has made this space feel huge, while sunlight keeps it lit to perfection

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

7. The lack of island makes this kitchen feel enormous. That's a good use of space!

Kitchen IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern kitchen
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

8. A fully glazed wall is making this contemporary kitchen sparkle and feel endlessly long

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

9. A segmented layout makes the room feel so much larger

Kitchen D-Max Photography Industrial style kitchen
D-Max Photography

Kitchen

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

10. Can you ever have too much lighting? Not in a kitchen this bright and spacious

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent homify Modern kitchen
homify
homify

11. White-on-white is combining with sunlight to make this kitchen feel absolutely perfect

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

12. The double-height ceiling of this room has made such light work of increasing the perceived space

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

13. All the sunlight has tripled the size of this kitchen

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

14. An uninterrupted pane of glass maximises the brightness of this kitchen but also emphasises its lengthy proportions

Country Kitchen Hart Design and Construction Country style kitchen
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

15. Nobody said you can't use black when you want to create a light kitchen. This proves it works!

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

16. Does a white kitchen ever look bad or small?

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist kitchen
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

17. A big island should make the room feel small, but it's had the totally opposite effect here!

Timeless Greys Rencraft Classic style kitchen Wood Grey
Rencraft
Rencraft

18. Pared back industrial styling + gargantuan windows = a kitchen fit for a king

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

19. This is what we'd call a super luxe kitchen. Just look at all that floor space! Marble floor space, no less

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style kitchen
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

20. Nothing makes a kitchen feel bigger than a totally glazed roof

​Kitchen and sitting area with views of the back garden at Bedford Gardens house. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern kitchen Glass White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

21. You don't have to have a huge space to start with. This one is just perfectly laid out

Headlands Cottage - Interior Barc Architects Modern kitchen
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

22. We need our sunglasses on for this picture!

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

23. The cabinets might be dark, but the room feels enormous. It's not all about white cupboards!

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Original (And Affordable) Ways To Boost Your Kitchen.

Did we serve up some delicious inspiration here, or what?

