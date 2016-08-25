23 light-enhanced kitchens you can be inspired by

Using your space well is key to having rooms that feel spacious, bright and airy. This is none more important than your kitchen. The area where the whole family naturally gravitates to for social times, sustenance and fun, it's really important that there is enough room for everybody and that the room doesn't feel too claustrophobic.

With that in mind, welcome to an Ideabook all about big and bright kitchens! We know all of these spaces will have been created by talented kitchen planners, but that won't stop us from gathering some inspiration and trying out some of these styles for ourselves.

Would you care to join us?