13 space saving tricks for your teeny tiny bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern style bedroom
A small bedroom can still give you a great night's sleep and everything you need, if you get a little more clever with how you furnish it.

While interior designers might like you to think otherwise, there really aren't any secrets to garnering a little more room for yourself, it all just comes down to common sense and a tangible need to make a room work. We've found some fantastic small bedrooms that really show how it's done so, if you're ready to get a little more creative with your layout, let's take a look!

1. If you can't spread out, build up! This is great for extra storage

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

2. The space above your pillows is being wasted, if you don't have handy cabinets up there

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

3. Put your windowsill to good use, as that will negate the need for side tables

mieszkanie w Powsinie 140mkw, INSIDEarch INSIDEarch Modern style bedroom
INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

4. Don't waste precious room on standard lamps. Get some funky pendulums!

EIY HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern style bedroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

5. Make every piece of furniture multifunctional so you don't need to add more than you have room for

Dormitório AD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração BedroomBeds & headboards
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

6. Try to opt for a bed that has integral storage. Pull-out drawers are handy for storing bulky spare bedding

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify
homify

7. Ditch your bedside tables altogether and you'll have more room for wardrobes, which are more useful

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

8. Customise furniture to perfectly meet your needs

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Build wall cavity shelves so your items don't jut out into the room

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

10. Really try to tap into the potential that your ceiling has to offer. Otherwise, it's all just dead space!

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style bedroom
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

11. If you have an old fireplace that you don't use, why not keep books in it?

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Small bedroom
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

12. Wall mount everything you can, to save floor space

SKANDYNAWIA NASZYMI OCZAMI , DreamHouse.info.pl DreamHouse.info.pl Scandinavian style bedroom
DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl

13. If you can, pare back your needs to the most basic level then all you need is a bed!

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

For more small space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Clever Ways To Utilise Narrow Spaces In Your Home.

Have we given you any big ideas for your small bedroom?

