13 space saving tricks for your teeny tiny bedroom

A small bedroom can still give you a great night's sleep and everything you need, if you get a little more clever with how you furnish it.

While interior designers might like you to think otherwise, there really aren't any secrets to garnering a little more room for yourself, it all just comes down to common sense and a tangible need to make a room work. We've found some fantastic small bedrooms that really show how it's done so, if you're ready to get a little more creative with your layout, let's take a look!