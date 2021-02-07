14 multi-level garden concepts to step up your home

Flat gardens might look easier to manage, but giving your outdoor space a multi-levelled design (i.e. turn it into a tiered garden) can really make a tremendous visual impact (not to mention what it can mean for your property’s value). Opting for a split level garden is also a great way to tackle an uneven space, if you don't fancy hiring a digger to do some garden levelling.

But how do we give a sloping landscape some style and visual splendour without breaking the bank (and our backs)? How do we make it a practical outdoor space where we can spend time in the fresh outdoors?

Well, thanks to some expert tips gathered from the gardening- and landscaping pros, including Landscape Architects (geniuses on how to level a garden), these stylish and easy solutions for sloping gardens might come in handy for you as well…



