14 multi-level garden concepts to step up your home

Flat gardens might look easier to manage, but giving your outdoor space a multi-levelled design (i.e. turn it into a tiered garden) can really make a tremendous visual impact (not to mention what it can mean for your property’s value). Opting for a split level garden is also a great way to tackle an uneven space, if you don't fancy hiring a digger to do some garden levelling.
But how do we give a sloping landscape some style and visual splendour without breaking the bank (and our backs)? How do we make it a practical outdoor space where we can spend time in the fresh outdoors?
Well, thanks to some expert tips gathered from the gardening- and landscaping pros, including Landscape Architects (geniuses on how to level a garden), these stylish and easy solutions for sloping gardens might come in handy for you as well…
When it comes to tiered garden ideas, a visually striking design is one of the results!
Nothing in life is perfect, not even those tiered garden ideas you’ve been dreaming about.
• Height hazard: it’s a fact that a tiered garden presents the most chances of tripping or falling, especially in wet conditions.
• Erosion: levelling a garden is not the best idea for large landscaping installations as it can leave the site with shallow- and nutrient-poor soil. Erosion is also a big issue where large amounts of vegetation have been cleared.
• Exposure: due to a lack of suitable shelter, sloping gardens can result in your prized plants and petals being damaged by heavy winds.
• Inaccessibility: for the mobility impaired, a sloped garden is nothing more than a waste of space. Thus, consider your household and ease of accessibility before you opt to level your garden.
Then again, opting for a sloping garden design can be the best idea yet, thanks to a few advantages.
Interest at eye level: With level gardens, most of the features meant to add detail, functionality and character are low to the ground. But with various levels and sloping landscapes, you have the power to move the centre of your garden’s focus up from the ground to a convenient eye level. So, instead of looking down to admire your beautiful blooms (or garden bench, or exquisite pathway tiles), it’s right at arm’s length.
Is there something particular in your split level garden or yard that you’d rather not draw attention to? Like a rusty garden shed? A steep downhill slope gives you the perfect opportunity to hide it, especially with lush plants and hedges. And if you really want to draw attention to something, like a pergola or water feature, a steep uphill slope will do the trick.
