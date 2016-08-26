Your browser is out-of-date.

12 items interior designers would NOT waste money on

Loaf's 2015 Collections, Loaf Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
We learn through making mistakes and it's refreshing to hear that interior designers are human after all. Having decorated many client properties (as well as their own over the years) there are a few things they wouldn't waste money on any more and we thought we'd let you in on them.

If you want to create a luscious living room that would be able to fool any decorator into believing you had professional home furnishing help, or a bedroom that blows everyone away, read on and see what not to buy!

1. A wooden floor in a house with pets

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern dining room
Not if you want it to stay looking good. Designers say a scratched wooden floor is as bad as a hairy carpet!

2. White statement furniture

The Long Brick House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Living roomShelves
It just isn't practical, often looks grubby and dates really quickly.

3. Slip covers for dining room chairs

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
You're not at a wedding in the 1990s so let your stylish chairs breath.

4. A high-maintenance garden

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
It will will take over your life and all your free time, so keep it simple!

5. Statement splashbacks and outlandish tiles

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
If you take on a kitchen revamp, stick to stylish classics.

6. Elaborate kids furniture

Silversparkle Children's High Hut Bed Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
It might make you feel like Parent Of The Year but it's going to get damaged, drawn on and will be hell to assemble.

7. Expensive fads

Family Living homify KitchenElectronics
homify

Family Living

Avoid trendy gadgets as they date a space like nothing else.

8. Large, colourful furniture items

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Rather than splurging on large, colourful items, try out the hue as an accent colour first. Cushions before sofas!

9. Mass produced retro furniture

Antique Reproduction Oval Desk Parklane Furniture Study/officeDesks
Parklane Furniture

Antique Reproduction Oval Desk

It doesn't give a fun and vintage edge to your home, it just looks like you hung onto your Grandma's dresser.

10. Elaborate curtains

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
They're a waste of money, so look for something off the peg, simple and stylish. Custom drapes never date well!

11. Generic art

Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
Choose things that have a personal connection, not just the right colours.

12. Huge statement pieces

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Don't impulse buy huge pieces that might not actually work or fit well in your home. You'll be stuck trying to make them look good and you'll never fully love them.

For more interior design advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Decorating your house: Don't make these 7 mistakes!

13 space saving tricks for your teeny tiny bedroom
Are you ready to flex your mistake-free design skills?

