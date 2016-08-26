12 items interior designers would NOT waste money on

We learn through making mistakes and it's refreshing to hear that interior designers are human after all. Having decorated many client properties (as well as their own over the years) there are a few things they wouldn't waste money on any more and we thought we'd let you in on them.
If you want to create a luscious living room that would be able to fool any decorator into believing you had professional home furnishing help, or a bedroom that blows everyone away, read on and see what not to buy!
Not if you want it to stay looking good. Designers say a scratched wooden floor is as bad as a hairy carpet!
It just isn't practical, often looks grubby and dates really quickly.
You're not at a wedding in the 1990s so let your stylish chairs breath.
It will will take over your life and all your free time, so keep it simple!
If you take on a kitchen revamp, stick to stylish classics.
It might make you feel like Parent Of The Year but it's going to get damaged, drawn on and will be hell to assemble.
Avoid trendy gadgets as they date a space like nothing else.
Rather than splurging on large, colourful items, try out the hue as an accent colour first. Cushions before sofas!
It doesn't give a fun and vintage edge to your home, it just looks like you hung onto your Grandma's dresser.
They're a waste of money, so look for something off the peg, simple and stylish. Custom drapes never date well!
Choose things that have a personal connection, not just the right colours.
Don't impulse buy huge pieces that might not actually work or fit well in your home. You'll be stuck trying to make them look good and you'll never fully love them.
