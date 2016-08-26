Your browser is out-of-date.

18 black kitchens that are devilishly naughty (but nice)

Gloss Kitchens, LWK London Kitchens LWK London Kitchens Modern kitchen
Come, search your feelings. You know you want to experience the design genius of the dark side and a black kitchen. Far from simply looking gothic, black kitchens have a way of turning a perfunctory space into the most stylish room in the house

Interior designers might try to warn you off an entirely black room, but we think you can make the decision for yourself. Once you've seen the examples we've found, you'll be sold!

1. You can't deny that black is opulent as hell

Italienische Designerküchen mit Küchenoberflächen aus edlem Echtholz , Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH Modern kitchen
2. This kitchen has a real buzz about it thanks to the zingy yellow accent colour

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
A modern kitchen in rural location

3. Black really adds something more grown up to a family home

German Modern Kitchen - Kitchen Design Surrey Raycross Interiors Modern kitchen
German Modern Kitchen—Kitchen Design Surrey

4. If you can't face diving straight in for all-black straight away, start with worktops and see how you feel

Daval Painted Kitchen - Kitchen Design Surrey Raycross Interiors Classic style kitchen
Daval Painted Kitchen—Kitchen Design Surrey

5. A panel of accent cabinets works well to inject a little black, if you're still teetering

Urban Style Kitchen - White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Style Kitchen—White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units

6. Industrial styling and black are a match made in kitchen heaven!

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style kitchen
7. A black kitchen island will be a fantastic focal point

Cocina La Dehesa, CANAL CANAL Modern kitchen
8. If cabinets in black aren't for you, what about black walls? Chalkboard paint is so hot right now!

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
9. How can anyone say black is gothic? This kitchen just looks outrageously stylish to us

homify Modern kitchen
10. For a softer, more natural black, marble is the perfect choice and is so undeniably luxe

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Moderno en Moreno, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Modern kitchen
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
11. Monochrome is magnificent in the kitchen and we love this example, which favours black elements over white

Curved Kitchen Dublin Designer Kitchen by Morgan KitchenCabinets & shelves
Curved Kitchen Dublin

12. Black ash wood offers an organic version of black kitchen styling that will never age

"Oakdale" complete renovation KD DESIGNS LTD Modern kitchen
Oakdale complete renovation

13. In a bright space, a black kitchen really brings some design authority

Seaglass House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern kitchen
Seaglass House

14. This kitchen almost feels a little retro in design, but it's incredible, whatever the plan was!

Креатив лофта, AbcDesign AbcDesign Industrial style kitchen
15. Black isn't a cold colour, especially when used with natural tones, like an exposed brick wall

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
Dining

16. Even period homes that favour traditional design can happily accept a black kitchen. This one looks amazing!

The Bath Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
The Bath Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

17. What could be better than gloss black cabinets, for making a splash?

Purple gloss glass with white gloss lacquer kitchen units​ LWK London Kitchens Modern kitchen
Purple gloss glass with white gloss lacquer kitchen units​

18. We're pretty sure this is Batman's kitchen, but we love it just the same. Heavy on the overbearing design and dark tones, it still looks phenomenal

Deseo - Helix Terra Deseo Modern kitchen
Deseo—Helix Terra

As a fun contrast, take a look at this Ideabook: 27 Tricks To Guarantee A Dazzling White Kitchen.

Are you feeling brave enough to take on a black kitchen?

