10 inspiring photos of a lovely small home!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
If you've been labouring under the impression that a small home can't be a stylish one, regardless of how much interior design help it gets, you'd be very wrong.

Learning how to use the proportions and layouts of each room to their fullest and knowing what colours will work and where is a gift, which can transform even a super small home into something you'll love coming back to after a day at work.

Come take a walk through this small home with us and see if you love the brilliant bedroom and super cute kitchen and find them inspiring for your own home!

1. You really can get away with using patterns, if you keep them in natural tones

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
2. Small doesn't mean boring, as this chalk wall shows. So fun! Oh, and that fridge is super stylish too

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
3. The home might be small, but it's someone's whole world and we are loving the large art pieces

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
4. Open plan spaces don't have to be enormous to be effective

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
5. You really don't have to shy away from darker colours if your home is small, just use them sparingly

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
6. Storage is always key and this slim wall display is absolutely beautiful. Natural wood will never look too overbearing!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
7. Calm, relaxing and perfectly sized for a double bed and en suite. What more could you want?

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
8. White bricks really make the room feel bigger, while retaining a super style nuance. The white and grey scheme here is so good!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
9. The kids have got it all with this transforming bed that maximises space and offers multifunctional practicality

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
10. What a fun contrast to the master bedroom to see red bricks here. The spaces might be small, but the desire to create a beautiful home certainly wasn't

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Awkwardly Shaped Kitchens That Work In Small Homes.

When you should clean what (and where) in your home
Are you seeing more potential in your small home?

Discover home inspiration!

