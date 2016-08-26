10 inspiring photos of a lovely small home!

If you've been labouring under the impression that a small home can't be a stylish one, regardless of how much interior design help it gets, you'd be very wrong.

Learning how to use the proportions and layouts of each room to their fullest and knowing what colours will work and where is a gift, which can transform even a super small home into something you'll love coming back to after a day at work.

Come take a walk through this small home with us and see if you love the brilliant bedroom and super cute kitchen and find them inspiring for your own home!