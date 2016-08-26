When you should clean what (and where) in your home

Good housekeeping involves significantly more than offering your guests a beverage when they stop by, or making sure the guest bathroom is stocked with toilet paper. If those teacups and toilet seat are filthy, don’t blame your guests if they don’t feel like coming back for seconds.

When was the last time you cleaned those surfaces? Do you know how often you are supposed to wipe down that kitchen counter, change the linen, or even clean the dishwasher?

Fortunately we do, and we love sharing our good tips with you…