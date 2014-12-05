What comes to mind when you hear the worlds 'Luxurious British Homes'? Is it immediate thoughts of a large detached home on a leafy road in North London? Maybe its a luxurious apartment tucked down a quiet street somewhere in Kensington? How about a grand home with an amazing pool and garden, somewhere in Surrey, perhaps? Wherever it may be, we're sure you'll agree there are certainly some amazing homes in Britain, each consisting of different elements that make them special and unique. We see some truly special houses and apartments here on homify, each attaining that “wow” factor in their own way. Maybe it's their sheer size, or the perfectly manicured gardens that surround them? Maybe its their opulent interiors, fitted with the most hi-tec gadgets? Or is it their quintessential British style; their beauty found in the classic, timeless furniture and decorations of the wealthy of previous centuries? Either way, lets have a look at some of Britain's most highly desired addresses…
Suffolk is home to many beautiful country homes, and this example is no exception. This manor house in the quintessentially rural county is typical of a British manor, with a wide driveway leading up to a large country home, surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens and lawns which complement the Victorian architecture. Here we see a garden designed by Deakinlock Garden Design, with the shingle drive lined with pruned Hornbeam trees, which in time will only grow even bigger, adding even more grandeur to the property.
London is a city full of exquisite homes, big and small. This apartment overlooking the Thames in London, not far from Lambeth Bridge, is as luxurious as inner-city living comes. Part of an extensive remodelling and refurbishment project undertaken by architectural interior designers Residence Interior Design, this home has a minimalist interior design scheme. The modern approach to decorating allows the view of the Houses of Parliament to be the highlight of the home, perfectly framed by the floor to ceiling windows that line the western side of the home. An address with a view such as this is highly sought after, further adding to the opulent interior of this prime example of wealthy, inner city life in London.
Mayfair, a name synonymous with wealth and luxury, is the home to the largest concentration of 5-star hotels in London, embassies, and some of the highest rent prices in the world. Everything in this image is reminiscent of a classically luxurious home—expensive textiles, heavy curtains, soft carpet, a large mirror, chandeliers; even an expensive aged whiskey. Click here to view the rest of this amazing home in Mayfair, designed by Fadi Cherry Design Studio.
Understated luxury at its finest is the key theme of this classic, yet contemporary room in Forter Castle, built in 1560, and is now available as a holiday rental for up to 12 people. Designing the interior of the castle in a style paying homage to its long history, without sacrificing modern comfort was the aim of designer Katharine Pooley. Although not a private residence, you can live like royalty in your very own Scottish castle for a cool £4500 per week. To take the full tour around this castle nested into the foothills of the Scottish highlands, click here.
A newly built manor in Buckinghamshire, this Edwardian-inspired home drew inspiration from classic design, whilst the plan form and spatial relationships are very contemporary. Surrounded by an 18th century canal, GHK Architects built a home that comprised of a pavilion with an axial relationship with the canal, providing a vista of the surrounding gardens and canal that snakes the grounds. The small lake is home to a number of wildlife, including swans and other birds. Imagine holding summer parties on the grounds of this amazing home, or even the reception of a family wedding.
The London Swimming Pool Company are no strangers to luxurious homes of the capital, having built an array of indoor and outdoor pools in some of the cities most coveted addresses. Here, they have magnificently renovated this previously tired and drab spa and pool area, to become the real feature of this London home. The warm, clean look was achieved by using natural stone on the floor and walls, combined with black mirrors and smart lighting hidden in the cornices of the roof, and in the mysterious blue waters of the pool itself.
Almost reminding us of the Guggenheim in New York, this is actually a 6000 sq ft home just outside Belfast. The feature of the ultra modern home from Des Ewing Residential Architects is the open, two-storey dining hall with large curved staircase, as seen in this image. The home sits on 3 acres of gardens, some very manicured, the others more dense. All rooms also feature a view of the gardens. The curvaceous form of the staircase, the ultra high ceilings and the open nature of the design, are 3 elements all used in the design of the Guggenheim, which became one of the 20th century's greatest works of architecture. We love the modern design of this home, contrasted by classic furnishings in the dining table and chandelier that hangs proudly above it.
