Luxurious British homes

Almost reminding us of the Guggenheim in New York, this is actually a 6000 sq ft home just outside Belfast. The feature of the ultra modern home from Des Ewing Residential Architects is the open, two-storey dining hall with large curved staircase, as seen in this image. The home sits on 3 acres of gardens, some very manicured, the others more dense. All rooms also feature a view of the gardens. The curvaceous form of the staircase, the ultra high ceilings and the open nature of the design, are 3 elements all used in the design of the Guggenheim, which became one of the 20th century's greatest works of architecture. We love the modern design of this home, contrasted by classic furnishings in the dining table and chandelier that hangs proudly above it.

