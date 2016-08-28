The BIG mistakes you (usually) make when decorating

There is something empowering and undoubtedly fun about decorating a room. Picking out colours for the walls, deciding which rugs to pick, and playing around with furniture placements – it’s like being in art class or playing house, albeit with a larger budget.
Although it can be fun, one should never forget to include a bit of planning and thinking when decorating interior (or exterior) spaces, otherwise home improvement mistakes could creep in. But fortunately you’re on homify now, and we have quite a few stylish solutions for every problem.
Thus, today’s piece: the six most common mistakes made when decorating a room – and how to fix them.
You don’t want to stare in horror at those already painted walls, since repainting them takes time and money. Avoid this problem by testing out a sample before tackling those walls.
Paint a big swatch on the wall and consider how it looks during different times of the day (light and shadows make a big difference in transforming those colours). Interior designers, electricians and much more – we have them all here on homify.
See our professionals page for more info.
The cluttered look is never trendy, which means your horde of keepsakes either need to be minimised severely, or stored out of sight.
If you have sentimental attachment to something that doesn’t work with your room’s look, let it go – either by donating it or shoving it in those storage compartments.
Going hand in hand with controlling clutter is getting your furniture’s proportions right, as you don’t want to be tiptoeing and squeezing inbetween that humongous sofa and side table.
Whether it’s the bedroom, dining room, or study you are decorating, first measure up carefully, then plot out the size and position of each furniture piece on a floor plan.
And when you’re out shopping, keep a note of your room’s dimensions with you to check that the coffee table (or any other piece) you’re eyeing will fit and still leave some room.
Following every single trend and copying them verbatim in your home will result in a circus-type setting. Rather invest in timeless pieces that you are certain will fit in with your palette and look.
And feel free to add some personal touches to your spaces to bring in some character and charm.
Lighting should never be an afterthought. Talking from a practical point, those power sockets need to be in the right places, which should be completed during the early stages.
But be sure that you opt for a layered lighting effect, mixing together background-, task-, and accent lighting.
This isn’t an exam; take your time to mull over those paint colours, carpet fabrics, and wallpaper samples. Be 100% certain that what you see is what you want before you commit (it’s like getting married, really).
After all, seeing as a weekly renovation is not in everybody’s budgets, you will be living with those results for quite a while.
For sweet dreams guaranteed, be sure to scope out these: Master Bedroom Decorating Ideas.